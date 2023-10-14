5 Unexpected Uses For Your Google Chromecast

A Google Chromecast is an excellent way to catch the latest shows through streaming. Keeping up with content from Netflix, Hulu, Max, and other services is why most people are picking up a device like a Chromecast, but that's not all it can do. In fact, it has features that will change how you use it.

Though the bulk of your time on Chromecast will certainly be spent watching TV and movies, you can take advantage of the fact your Chromecast comes equipped with Google Assistant. You can use it for anything you typically ask of Google, and that means the little device you have plugged into the back of your TV has plenty of unexpected uses. If you've bought into the ecosystem with Android devices, Nest hubs, and other things under the Google umbrella, then you'll benefit greatly from a Chromecast being hooked up to your TV.