5 Hidden Google Chromecast Features Every Owner Should Know About By Now

Google Chromecast's home screen is a haven of personalized show and movie recommendations. While these suggestions can come in handy when you don't have any particular show in mind, they can make your TV look cluttered and unorganized. If you're after a more minimalist and clean version of the home screen, the Apps Only Mode is your best friend. In this mode, your home screen will only display the apps you have installed on your TV, along with featured shows and movies. Essentially, all your personalized recommendations will be hidden from sight, so you can keep your home screen neat and won't have to worry about guests cringing at your choice of shows and movies.

To enable the Apps Only Mode, open your Settings from the top-right of the screen. Then, go to "Accounts & sign-in" and select your account from the list. Navigate to the bottom of the options until you find "Apps only mode." Click on it to turn it on. To return to your home screen, just select the home button on your remote.

It's important to note that when you have the Apps Only Mode enabled, the search feature is deactivated. You also won't be able to use Google Assistant, add the content to your watchlist, and mark the shows/movies as watched. If you've bought any movie from the Google Play Store, they'll be hidden from the home screen too. You'd have to go to the Google TV app and cast the movie from there.