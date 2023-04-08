5 Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From having only five channels to choose from, to getting access to millions of videos, the transformation of TVs has truly gone a long way. Now, they're called smart TVs, and these nifty devices changed the landscape of at-home entertainment for the better. A variety of content like shows, movies, and user-generated videos became available right at your fingertips.

However, if you think that viewing content is all that smart TVs can offer, you'll be surprised to learn that they actually come packed with more features than you can imagine. These game-changing functionalities take your smart TV experience to the next level and change the way you use your device.

You have integrated apps that give your TV plenty of new capabilities. There's also voice control for controlling your TV hands-free, screen mirroring for duplicating your phone's content on the big screen, 4K picture quality for immersive gaming, and even compatibility with smartwatches for better workout sessions. Let's dive into these features in more detail.