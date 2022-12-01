The Best TV Settings For Xbox Series X And PS5 Gaming

The latest gaming consoles brought with them a big leap in performance, but this hasn't come without the requirement of a big leap in your home tech to get the most out of them. If you want to ensure everything looks, plays, and sounds its best, you'll need to make sure your TV and systems are set up appropriately for the task.

Some of the best enhancements in this new console generation are features like variable refresh rate, enhanced high dynamic range (or HDR, which offers brighter, more vibrant colors) with Dolby Vision for gaming, and more immersive audio with Dolby Atmos for gaming (a central feature in the new Xbox Series X|S consoles), not to mention buttery smooth 120 frames per second gameplay in supported titles (via WindowsCentral).

Whether you have an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, here are some easy steps to make sure you're getting the best experience possible from your gaming setup. We'll also show you how you can check whether these features are working properly directly on the consoles. Let's jump right into the specifics.