Xbox Series X|S Features That You're Missing Out On

If you're just now upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S, congratulations on joining the next generation of Microsoft gaming consoles. Outside of the new SSD and lightning-fast processor — which have received the most attention — Microsoft's latest machines come with a litany of new features designed to take your gaming experience to the next level. Whether you're looking to game in Dolby Vision or expand your storage capacity with a Seagate Expansion Card, the Xbox Series X|S consoles are ready for the next generation.

Even though Microsoft's new consoles have been on the market for over two years, many of these features are not well-known throughout the Xbox community and could use more recognition. The best part is most of these new features apply to both the Series X and the Series S, and given the steep price of the two consoles, you'll want to ensure that you are taking advantage of all of these features to ensure you're getting the best gaming experience for your money.