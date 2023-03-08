The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Adding Smart Blinds To Your Home

Of the many ways you can smarten up your home's features, your blinds may not be high up the priority order. Most people begin the smart home transition with things like security systems, smart plugs, video doorbells, smart bulbs, and a smart thermostat, all of which individually are fairly inexpensive upgrades for the lasting impact they can have on your total comfort.

But you might want to keep smart blinds on your shopping list. The best smart blinds and shades, like this $150 set from Graywind that's available in more than a dozen styles, now add neat features like smartphone and voice control, in addition to the tried and true remote control. You may think it a trivial wish to mechanize your blinds, but depending on your home and your needs, it could be just as important an upgrade as all the rest, if not more so.

Raising your home's overall property value and strengthening its "coolness" rating is enough to consider adding smart blinds to your home, but there are several other benefits that you should factor into your buying decision. There are also some drawbacks, and because we like to call it right down the middle here, we'll clue you in on those as well.