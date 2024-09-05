Lockly Visage Review: Simple Smart Front Door Face Unlock

Once you have the deadbolt installed, it's time to set up users. Each user can add a fingerprint, Visage ID, or code to the deadbolt through the app. Each one gives you step-by-step instructions in the app which tell you when to turn your head and when to lift your finger and replace it on the sensor.

Advertisement

I initially had trouble setting up other users besides myself because when I tried to add a user, the default setting was a "sub-admin" which requires the user to have already registered with Lockly.com (or the app) and input that username and password. Otherwise, you need to set the persona up as a "Trusted Users" which doesn't require a log in. The only problem is, Sub-Admin is selected by default, and there's no UI that says "No account? Set up as a trusted user" which lead to some initial frustration.

Additionally, you can add the Lockly Visage to Apple's HomeKit which gives users another option for opening the door — using their iPhone. Once you add the Lockly Visage to HomeKit, you're issued a digital key that you can use to unlock the door by holding up your phone to the lock.

Advertisement

All of these methods work extremely well, with one minor caveat. The Visage cannot be fooled with a photograph, which is a good thing. The one downside to this setup is the fingerprint sensor which is mounted flush on the face of the lock. Ideally, the fingerprint sensor should be set up on the side of the lock so it's easier to scan your fingerprint. As it is now, you need to bend your finger back quite a bit to get it to scan properly.