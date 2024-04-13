3 Things You Need To Know Before Buying & Installing A Smart Light Bulb

There are many things you should know about smart bulbs before you buy them, but the most striking difference between a smart bulb and a traditional bulb is the cost. A typical smart bulb will likely run as low as $10 and up to more than $50, with the price generally rising based on features and compatibility with various smart home systems. That's much more than a standard bulb, for which a set typically starts around $1 apiece.

But this extra cost will be made up over time by a smaller electricity bill, since smart bulbs tend to be made with LEDs, which are better than incandescent lights in part because they last longer and use less energy. Once you've set timers and scheduling, it's likely your lights will be on for less time too.

Overall, smart light bulbs are great way to dip your toes into the smart home world. If the color options, timers, and monitoring seem fun and convenient, you'll likely enjoy taking that approach to other areas of your home. If the endless colors and timers feel like annoying extras, and you'd rather just flip the light on and off, maybe stick with boring lights instead.