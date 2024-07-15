3 Easy Ways To Remove A Stripped Screw

No matter how powerful your drill is, there's always the chance that you'll run into one of a DIYer's worst nightmares — a stripped screw. No matter your experience level, removing a stripped screw is not as straightforward a process as taking out a regular one, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck.

Far from in fact, as there are a handful of techniques you can employ to take out stripped screws that only require some simple tools and a little creative thinking. Depending on your situation, you'll either be using a rubber band, screw extraction pliers, or a screw extractor tool set. The method that works best for you will largely be determined by how deep the screw is lodged into the surface and the severity of the damage it has endured. Nevertheless, these tools, along with your trusty drill or screwdriver, will get the job done in the easiest way possible.