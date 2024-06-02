Screw Extraction Pliers Are A Tool You'll Wish You Had Sooner

There are few better feelings than working with your hands. Whether it's constructing a new desk you bought from Ikea, hanging pictures all along the walls, or crafting something completely from scratch, it gives such a strong sense of fulfillment. However, there can be occasional hang-ups that cause feelings skewing more toward frustration than fulfillment. Anyone who has done any kind of carpentry has dealt with a stripped screw or two in their time.

Screw extractors aren't new. They typically look like screws with a reversed thread that you insert into a damaged screw and then help you remove the stripped hardware. Screw extraction pliers are a little different and might be such an underrated tool.

They look like simple pliers, but they're designed to help remove stripped, rusted, or damaged screws, nuts, and bolts. They don't require boring a hole into a damaged screw or the use of any other tools. It's a tool that makes the job significantly easier.