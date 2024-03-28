5 Lowes Tools To Complete Your On-The-Go Tool Kit
Building up an on-the-go tool collection can be harder than it appears. These are typically going to be tools you can keep in your car without taking up a ton of space. You'll also want things that are versatile, as having something that can take on many jobs is a good way to save space. There are plenty of places you can shop to make this into a reality, and one such store is Lowe's.
Everything you find on this list is readily available at a Lowe's storefront online or in-store. This makes it easy for anybody to track down, and you have the bonus of everything being highly reviewed by customers. When it comes to tools, even cheap and inexpensive ones, you want to pick up something that hasn't let anybody down. You can find a more in-depth explanation of how and why these five tools are picked at the end of the list.
Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill
While a cordless drill (different than an impact driver) isn't the smallest tool in the world, it's tough to envision a world where an on-the-go collection doesn't have one. A cordless drill can take on many different jobs, and it's a staple of a handyman's repertoire. The Craftsman 20V cordless drill has enough power to take on any sort of casual DIY project, and the manufacturer says its motor keeps it competitive in a variety of applications. When you couple this with the budget-friendly price tag of $79, it's hard to ignore. The purchase comes with the drill, a charger, and a battery, so you have everything you need to get going.
The user scores for the Craftsman cordless drill are 4.5 out of five based on over 1,000 reviews. However, just because it has high scores doesn't mean it doesn't have downsides. Some reviewers note it takes longer than expected to charge, so try to make sure you don't leave the house on a half charge because you might run into lengthy downtime.
Kobalt Plastic Handle Assorted Multi-bit Screwdriver
While multi-bit screwdrivers aren't guaranteed the best quality, they are often cheap enough to get the job done if you only use them casually. In the case of the Kobalt multi-bit screwdriver, you can pick one up for only $8.98. This is a 6-in-1 option that gives you a few different ways to tackle a job, making it perfect for being on the move. Sometimes, you don't need to have your entire tool box filled with screwdrivers, as a budget screwdriver can do the job nicely. Kobalt is an in-house Lowe's brand, so don't be surprised to see the name often while browsing the shelves.
Kobalt's multi-bit screwdriver has a 4.6 out of five rating and over 100 reviews. With it boasting the most commonly used bits, this is a nice screwdriver to have along for a job. It's small enough to fit into a pocket if you need it to, although you will most likely have to take it apart. The Kobalt screwdriver is backed by a lifetime warranty in case something goes wrong.
Komelon Self lock 25-foot Auto Lock Tape Measure
Precise measurements are important for many jobs, and a way to ensure you're taking the proper steps is by picking up a tape measure. The Komelon 25-foot tape measure is a fine choice, and it's sold at Lowe's for $8.98. With more than 1,000 reviews, the tape measure holds a 4.5 out of five rating. There's not a lot to write home about for a tape measure, but this one's long enough to measure long distances while still staying under $10. It comes with a self-lock function that makes solo measurements easy to make.
There are several variations of the tape measure sold by Lowe's, so if you want to pick up something longer or shorter than 25 feet, you can do that, but you'll need to adjust your price accordingly. Some reviewers note the tape becomes flimsy as the months go on, so that could be a problem for you if you're getting heavy use out of the tape measure.
Craftsman 16-ounce Smooth Face Steel Head Fiberglass Claw Hammer
Having a sturdy hammer is a nice part of any tool collection, and Lowe's has quite a few options available. The Craftsman 16-ounce claw hammer is a fine choice for anybody looking for a solid and effective hammer. This costs you $11.98 from Lowe's, and it holds a 4.8 out of five rating on the website. A claw hammer is a good choice for any collection because it'll serve you in driving nails and stripping them out. You don't know what types of situations you'll run into while being on the go, so it's good to be prepared with a hammer that can do a variety of things.
Craftsman says this hammer has overstrike protection that makes it more difficult to break, something fiberglass handles are prone to do, according to the manufacturer. There's also a rubber handle that'll make it more comfortable to use over long periods. If the 16-ounce hammer isn't big enough, you can bump up to the 20-ounce for an extra $6.
Kobalt 3-in-1 Folding Saw with Pouch 8-inch Cross-cutting Hand Saw
You're not going to want to carry around a big saw in your car all the time, so a folding saw is a nice compromise. The Kobalt 3-in-1 folding saw is available at Lowe's for $14.98 and comes with a lot of versatility. This tool features three types of blades that work on wood, plastic, and some metals. When it's not in use, it folds up into a compact size, which means it won't take up a lot of space in your collection. The saw has a rating of 4.5 out of five on Lowe's website.
It comes with a Teflon coating for added durability, and you can easily swap between the different blades without tools. The 8-inch hand saw gives you a lot of wiggle room for jobs, but it's likely not going to be something that'll replace a larger handsaw for woodworking. It excels in on-the-go jobs where you might have to make a quick cut on a pipe or something similar, and the low price tag adds to the value.
Why were these tools picked?
Building a collection for on-the-go jobs means you'll want to grab things that don't take up a ton of space as that's going to be limited in your car. When possible, you'll want to ditch cords as those take up more space than you'd expect, and buying things that can take on a few different jobs isn't a bad idea, either. You'll find a few different multi-tools on the list, and the ones featured here have high user scores to back them up if you have concerns about quality. Ultimately, the price of most items is low enough that even if they break down after a year, you should've gotten your money's worth.
Every tool here will also work just fine with a home collection as long as you're aware of the limitations. Many options were picked for on-the-go jobs thanks to the ability to wear many hats, but a tape measure will work anywhere.