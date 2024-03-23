5 Cordless Mini-Chainsaws For Use In Tight Spaces

When you think of a chainsaw, you probably think of a massive implement of wooden destruction, devouring logs with a massive blade lined with hundreds of razor-sharp teeth. Indeed, those are certainly the most iconic chainsaws, not to mention the most fun to swing around, but they're not the only kind. For one thing, a gigantic, gas-guzzling chainsaw isn't really practical to use in narrow confines, such as pruning the branches of a crowded tree or removing an overgrown shrub right next to your house.

In these compact situations, you need a chainsaw that is small enough to slip into the gap, while still powerful to get the job done. If you can get all that done without inhaling a bunch of gas fumes, all the better. Luckily, there are tons of battery-powered pint-sized chainsaws on the market from all the biggest hardware brands, and they're ready to tackle the small jobs that the hefty guys can't manage. We've got five chainsaws to recommend to you, all sized at 10 inches or less and unhindered by cords or gas. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.