5 Cordless Mini-Chainsaws For Use In Tight Spaces
When you think of a chainsaw, you probably think of a massive implement of wooden destruction, devouring logs with a massive blade lined with hundreds of razor-sharp teeth. Indeed, those are certainly the most iconic chainsaws, not to mention the most fun to swing around, but they're not the only kind. For one thing, a gigantic, gas-guzzling chainsaw isn't really practical to use in narrow confines, such as pruning the branches of a crowded tree or removing an overgrown shrub right next to your house.
In these compact situations, you need a chainsaw that is small enough to slip into the gap, while still powerful to get the job done. If you can get all that done without inhaling a bunch of gas fumes, all the better. Luckily, there are tons of battery-powered pint-sized chainsaws on the market from all the biggest hardware brands, and they're ready to tackle the small jobs that the hefty guys can't manage. We've got five chainsaws to recommend to you, all sized at 10 inches or less and unhindered by cords or gas. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Ryobi ONE+ HP Brushless 6-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw
Ryobi is one of the biggest names in the hardware scene when it comes to work-ready battery-powered tools, and its chainsaw offerings are no exception. In addition to its hulking brute saws, there's also the 6-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw for quick and simple jobs. This little beast is powered by one of Ryobi's li-ion 2Ah battery packs, delivering up to 40% faster cutting than its contemporaries. The full house chain can slice through tree limbs and branches up to 4 inches in thickness and can be easily tensioned and adjusted without the need for external tools or oil.
The Ryobi Pruning Mini Chainsaw is available in a kit at Home Depot for $189, which includes the tool itself, a 2Ah battery pack, and a charger. This kit has a 4.6 out of 5 user rating, as well as an endorsement from the lawn care YouTube channel Turf And Tools. They tested the saw by using it to completely disassemble a wooden palette, a task which it made fast and easy work of with nothing but one-handed cuts.
Milwaukee M12 FUEL Brushless 6-inch Hatchet Pruning Saw
Not one to be outdone, Milwaukee has its own line of chainsaws in various shapes and sizes, small sizes included. If you're looking to tackle small jobs with mighty chopping action, try its Hatchet Pruning Saw. This saw utilizes Milwaukee's proprietary PowerState brushless motor to deliver consistent power and speed despite its size. It can cut up to 3 inches into hardwood surfaces, and deliver up to 120 cuts on a single 4Ah battery charge. Particularly notable is that it has a built-in reservoir for motor oil — just pour the oil in, and the tool will automatically use it as necessary.
The Milwaukee Hatchet Pruning Saw is available in a kit at Home Depot for $269, which includes the tool itself, a 4Ah battery pack, and a charger. Users have given this kit a 4.8 out of 5 rating, praise that's been echoed by Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews. Koehler rated this saw 9.8 out of 10, appreciating its powerful performance and convenient, self-contained design.
DeWalt Max 8-inch Brushless Cordless Pruning Chainsaw
DeWalt tools, in addition to being pretty good quality, tend to be a bit more heavy-duty on average. That doesn't mean the company can't go for micro-level precision as well, and without sacrificing the muscle it's known for. Case in point, DeWalt's offering to the mini-chainsaw scene is the Max Cordless Pruning Chainsaw.
Despite its imposing appearance, this saw only weighs a little under five pounds, making it light and easy to handle with just one hand. With a battery pack equipped, this saw can manage up to 70 consecutive cuts, which DeWalt verified by cutting up 4 x 4 pressure-treated pine. One standout feature is the metal tip guard, which helps to preserve stability and control even when cutting at weird angles.
The DeWalt Max Cordless Pruning Chainsaw is available standalone at Home Depot for $139, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Steve Maxwell of the home improvement YouTube channel Bailey Line Road tested this saw on a large tree branch, making two cuts for trimming and removal totaling in a mere six seconds of work. The saw was then able to cut the branch down to size just as quickly.
Makita LXT 10-inch Brushless Top Handle Chainsaw
Another brand with a hefty pedigree (and tools built in multiple countries), Makita offers all kinds of products, including both gas and battery-powered chainsaws. If you're a Makita fan, then you may appreciate the LXT Top Handle Chainsaw. With its 10-inch bar, it's on the larger side, but still small enough to fit into a cramped nook.
With that extra size comes extra power, with its high-speed chain and variable speed trigger outputting up to 4,720 fpm of cutting power. If that's somehow not enough, it's got a torque boost mode for fighting really dense materials. There are also a variety of convenient safety and productivity features, including a work light, an electric brake, and an onboard star protection computer to prevent overloading and overheating.
The Makita LXT Top handle Chainsaw is available standalone at Home Depot for $259, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. Tool review YouTube channel Tool Show gave this saw a rousing endorsement, not only for its capability in removing small logs and branches on a professional jobsite but also for its simple, easily-repairable body.
Ryobi ONE+ 10-inch Battery Chainsaw
If you're a diehard Ryobi fan, but didn't get quite the performance you were looking for from the smaller pruning chainsaw, there's one more option you can try before you move up to a hulking beast saw: the 10-inch Battery Chainsaw. With its 10-inch bar and chain, this saw can slice through logs up to 8 inches in thickness and up to 32 times consecutively with a 1.5Ah battery pack. This saw prioritizes easy access and maintenance, with a built-in oil tank and simple, push-button oiler for instant lubrication and a convenient side access chain tensioning mechanism.
The Ryobi 10-inch Battery Chainsaw is available at Home Depot in a kit for $149, which includes the tool itself, a 1.5Ah battery pack, and a charger. Users have rated this saw at 4.4 out of 5 stars, and when it comes to small-scale wood removal, home improvement YouTube channel WorkshopAddict says it's "perfect." While it may struggle a bit with larger logs, if you're clearing a small area of your lawn or campsite, or even setting up a log blind for hunting purposes, this saw can handle it with confidence.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were selected from mini cordless chainsaws available for purchase online or in-store at Home Depot. Preference was given to items with at least a 4 out of 5 user rating on Home Depot's online storefront, as well as positive feedback from an accredited tool review publication or YouTube channel with at least 10,000 subscribers.