Every Major Cordless Reciprocating Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best

A reciprocating saw can be invaluable no matter your profession or what project is on your home improvement to-do list. Whether you're cutting pipes, trimming trees, or even tackling rebar, there's a reciprocating saw that's perfect for the job. Yet casual users don't necessarily need something very high-powered (or expensive).

What brand has the best reciprocating saw for home use? Here's every major cordless reciprocating saw brand ranked from worst to best based on features, reviews, and ease of use. Note that even the worst-ranked cordless reciprocating saw brand isn't necessarily a bad one, depending on your needs. We've considered price, consumer feedback, features and specs, and more to come up with this ranking. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.

Unless otherwise specified, all the cordless reciprocating saw brands mentioned have the same technical specs; 1-inch stroke length, up to 3,000 SPM of cutting power, and tool-free blade changes, so the brand comparison is as direct as possible. All products mentioned are tool-only and require separate purchase of a battery and charger, so reported weights are for bare tools without considering battery weight.