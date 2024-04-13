The Best Rated Ryobi Tools You Can Get At Home Depot
As one of the foremost brands in the home hardware scene, Ryobi's tools are naturally sought-after at hardware stores and online. In the former case, however, you can only purchase Ryobi tools at Home Depot, as both companies have long maintained an exclusive partnership. This means that, even if you were to find Ryobi tools elsewhere, like on Amazon, those tools would likely be from resellers rather than direct lines from Ryobi. Additionally, Home Depot offers several exclusive tools you can't find in other stores.
Your local Home Depot sells all kinds of popular Ryobi products, from drills to trimmers to blowers. If you're feeling a little intimidated by the selection, then let your fellow Home Depot shoppers be your guide.
We've got five Ryobi products to recommend, each overflowing with praise from Home Depot's online user base. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
Expand-It Cordless String Trimmer
If you've left your lawn to its own devices for a long time, it can grow wild and unruly. Your first instinct might be to break out the lawn mower, but if you want to wack a few weeds and clean up the edges, try the Ryobi Expand-It Cordless String Trimmer instead.
This mighty spear of lawn care packs more trimming power than a 21cc gas trimmer with a single 40V battery pack, getting you the muscle you want without needing to mess with gas or oil. With the variable speed trigger and adjustable head, you can fine-tune the power output and cut width to match your yard's needs. What's especially cool is that it's part of Ryobi's Expand-It product line, which means you can swap out the trimmer head for other attachment tools like a pruner or jet blower.
This trimmer is a best seller at Home Depot, with a user rating of 4.5 out of five based on 12,712 reviews. In addition to its prodigious cutting power, users enjoy the convenience of the easy string replacement tech on the trimmer head, as well as the reliability of the snap-on battery pack. The Ryobi Expand-It Cordless String Trimmer is available at Home Depot for $179.00, where it comes with a 4.0Ah battery pack and a charger.
Cordless Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower
Whether you're removing leaves in the fall or blowing away grass clippings in the spring, a leaf blower is a good thing to keep in your tool shed. However, if you've got a lot of leaves piled up, and especially if they've been clumped together by heavy rain, a regular blower might not have enough power to get rid of them. If an ordinary fan won't do that, power up to the Ryobi Jet Fan Leaf Blower.
This beastly blower utilizes a high-powered motor and jet fan to deliver up to 280 CFM and 100 MPH of leaf-busting action, all packed into a comfortable and convenient design for easy transport and reduced fatigue. This blower is excellent for clearing large debris out of your yard, as well as cleaning hard surfaces like sidewalks and driveways. If you encounter something you can't quite blow away, the tip of the blower features an integrated debris scraper you can use to knock things loose.
This Home Depot-exclusive blower has earned a user rating of 4.5 out of five based on 11,765 reviews. Users enjoy how easy this blower is to assemble and use right out of the box, needing only to insert the tube into the engine and charge the battery. The Ryobi Jet Fan Leaf Blower is available at Home Depot for $149, where it's bundled with a 4.0Ah battery pack and a charger.
Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer
Dirt and debris tend to crust and wedge themselves into annoying, complicated spots like the sides of your home or the crevices of your car. If you've got grime caked on there, a simple scrub brush and bucket simply won't do. You need to blast those contaminants away with the Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer.
This light-duty pressure washer fires streams of water and soap at up to 1800 PSI at 1.2 GPM, perfect for washing away the weathering on stone walkways, patio furniture, personal vehicles, and more. The standard nozzle is 15 degrees, but if that doesn't provide enough power, you can switch to the turbo nozzle for 50% more cleaning power. While the main unit does need a power outlet, the lightweight, ultra-flex hose is 20 feet long, so you don't need to worry too much about not being able to reach a spot.
This pressure washer is a best-seller at Home Depot, earning a 4.5 out of five rating based on 2,234 user reviews. According to users, it has more than enough power and precision to clean all its intended targets, as well as the occasional harder job. One user was able to clean out mold and moss from the foundation of their home. The Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer is available at Home Depot for $139.00.
Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer
Have you ever tried to drive a nail into a big piece of wood with a hammer? It's a lot harder than they make it look on TV, and that's assuming you're even working in a spot where you can get a good swing going. While you can make it happen with a good hammer and enough gumption, it might be easier to just get a Ryobi AirStrike Brad Nailer to handle it for you.
This nail gun is one of the lightest in its device class, but that doesn't mean it skimps on power. With Ryobi's proprietary AirStrike compression technology, this nailer can fire off a 2-inch nail with enough force to completely sink it into a piece of hardwood. All of this is accomplished without the need for hoses, compressors, or canisters; just load the nails, and you're off to the races. The small, tight-nose design allows for more precise nailing, while the tool-free depth of drive adjustment allows you to properly set nails without damaging your work surfaces.
This best-selling brad nailer has earned a 4.5 out of five rating from 1,588 Home Depot users. Multiple users have used this nailer extensively in the assembly of cabinets and wooden furniture, praising the convenience of the AirStrike design versus cumbersome compressor hoses. The Ryobi AirStrike Brad Nailer is available at Home Depot for $139.00.
Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Whether you're engaged in some middle-scale D.I.Y. or full-on home remodeling, you'll need a reliable saw to cut through wood, masonry, and metal. It might be too much work for a regular saw unless you have a particularly powerful pair of hands. Let the motor power of the Ryobi Reciprocating Saw take some of the pressure off you while you work.
This spicy slicer utilizes a brushless motor to deliver up to 64% faster cutting compared to similar devices. Just snap on an 18V ONE+ 9.0 Ah battery, and you can get up to 380 full cuts on a single charge. The pivoting shoe and variable speed trigger helps you maintain laser-precision control over your cuts while you work. If your blade wears out or you need to cut different materials, the easy-release blade lever allows you to quickly swap blades in and out; no extra tools are needed.
This Home Depot-exclusive saw has a 4.6 out of five rating based on 1,318 user reviews. In addition to household woodwork, one user uses this tool to cut down small branches and vines in their yard. Another user was able to keep working at an unpowered job site thanks to this saw. The Ryobi Reciprocating Saw is available at Home Depot for $129.00.
Selection methodology
Home Depot offers an exceptionally wide variety of Ryobi-branded products at its locations and on its online storefront. Most of them are at least fairly well-received by shoppers, but there are stand-outs even amongst the generally positive receptions. We chose Ryobi products for this list based on positive ratings above four out of five stars from an average of at least 1,000 verified user reviews. After all, a high rating doesn't mean much if only 10 people reviewed it.
Additional preference was given to products with regular pricing of less than $200 for an extra affordability aspect.