How To Select The Right Milwaukee Sawzall Blades For Your Next Project

Taking on DIY home improvement projects is really just a perpetual game of determining if you have the right tools for the job. You may have a screwdriver, but is it the right head? And you have a trusty ratchet set, but do you have the right socket size? Things get even more complicated when you need to saw through something. Is your Sawzall blade the right one for the project ahead?

While you can trust Milwaukee to have a bounty of Sawzall blades, you can't just buy any blade for your specific project. If you look really closely at the different blades available at Milwaukee, you'll notice little variations in tooth length, the blade's profile, and the number of teeth per inch (TPI).

If you're antsy to start your next DIY project but need a little help navigating the many different types of blades for your Milwaukee Sawzall, we're here to help. Below is a quick guide breaking down the differences in each blade type to help you best select the one that will get the job done.