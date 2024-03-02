5 Home Depot Finds For Expert DIYers
When something needs to be fixed or replaced in your home or anywhere else for that matter, hiring a professional can get expensive. That is why many people tend to gravitate towards doing the project themselves. However. if you're a seasoned DIYer, you know that having good tools makes for a better experience for jobs.
Home Depot sells many useful items and power tools for DIY projects. However, as an expert DIYer, there's a chance you already have most of the basics, like a claw hammer. However, there are still some finds that would be good additions to your tool collection, especially since many tend to come as kits for a lower price. As attested by high ratings and reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five Home Depot products for expert DIYers to add to their arsenal. A more thorough explanation of this method can be found at the end of this article.
Gorilla 18 foot Multi-Position Ladder with Tool Hangers
A ladder is a must-have for every home garage, but there are so many types of ladders to choose from. When you're not sure what style you'll need, whether that be a step or extension ladder, it may be best to opt for one that does it all. The Gorilla 18 foot Multi-Position Ladder with Tool Hangers is incredibly versatile coming, with 20 telescoping adjustable positions. For a ladder of this magnitude, it's also lightweight, coming in at around 30 pounds, and even comes with tool hangers, so your tools have a place when you need your hands.
You can unfold this ladder and use it at its max extension of 18 feet or keep it folded as a stairway stepladder. You can even adjust one side to be taller than the other for those awkward hilly spots outside — just make sure it is secure before climbing your way onto the ladder. This ladder has a rating of 4.8 out of five from over 6,000 people along with many written reviews praising the ladder's ability. Although, like any product, there are some negative reviews. Many were concerned about the integrity of the knobs on the product, but others stated that everything worked as it should.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Soldering Iron Topper Kit
Many times, DIY work requires the work of some soldering, especially when you're handling electronics. On top of that, to stay in the innovative game, Ryobi is always coming out with strange yet useful products you didn't know you needed. Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Soldering Iron Topper Kit comes with a 120W soldering iron and pen holder, a 1.5Ah battery, and a battery charger. There is a temperature control dial contained within the tool, so you can set your soldering pen to be as hot as you need it, which should take less than 90 seconds, depending on your setting.
This Ryobi tool received a 4.4 out of five rating from 94 people. There are several positive written reviews discussing the tool's heating ability. One reviewer did state that the wire connecting the iron to the base could use some flexibility improvements, but it's an easy workaround. Additionally, if you plan on soldering for a while, another reviewer suggested upgrading your battery to at least 4.0Ah for longevity.
Ridgid 3 Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Many DIY projects can leave a mess or even require cleaning for the project itself, so having a vacuum would come in handy. Coming with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 1,600 reviewers, the Ridgid 3 Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is a lightweight design for a portable vacuum and has multiple uses. You can use it as a dry or wet vacuum to either pick up loose dirt or wetter messes, all of which will go inside a three-gallon tank. It also comes with a 10-foot power cord, so you'll have plenty of room to maneuver the vacuum. In addition, the power cord has a quick release, which means less time wasted bundling up your cords.
The most nifty feature of this vacuum is the suction-powered dustpan. With the hose attached to the dustpan, you can either sweep the dirt into the vacuum or grab hold of the handle on the vacuum and direct it to the dirt — whichever is easier for you.
Makita 18V LXT Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Nearly every DIY project can use the help of a drill, but the question is, what kind of drill should you have on hand? Luckily, Makita sells an 18V LXT Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, so you don't have to decide. This kit has a 4.7 out of five rating from over 4,200 consumers and comes with the hammer and impact drills, two 4.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a tool bag to keep them in.
Drills and impact drivers are used for different necessities. Concerning DIY projects, you'll want to use this Makita hammer drill, which has the capabilities of a typical drill by turning off the hammer feature, when you need to hang shelves, install door knobs, or even drill holes into concrete. Impact drivers are great for building decks, assembling furniture, and removing stubborn screws. Either way, you'll be prepared no matter what kind of DIY job you have in store.
Milwaukee Packout Rolling and Large Tool Box with Crate Bin Kit
You can buy all the tools and gadgets you want, but at the end of the day, when you're not using them, you need a storage space. Milwaukee has one of the more versatile modular store systems on the market, making storing and transporting your tools incredibly easy and safe. Coming with a 4.7 out of five rating from over 4,800 buyers, the Milwaukee Packout Rolling and Large Tool Box with Crate Bin Kit starts you off with three separate storage bins of different sizes and uses.
The rolling toolbox gives you ample storage space and the ability to roll the box around with its 9-inch all-terrain wheels. There's also an extension handle, so as you add boxes, you can extend the handle for easy transport. It also comes with a smaller toolbox with two different styles of handles that can stack on top, along with a crate that you can stack or hang on the wall for convenience. The system comes with numerous Packout additions for storage and a few add-ons to help liven up the workspace.
How we chose these Home Depot products for DIYers
Due to a licensing contract, many different brands of tools and other gadgets for any DIYers to use, like Milwaukee and Ryobi, can only be found at Home Depot. However, the tools listed in this article are all available online and can be shipped to the store or your home — some can even be found in person at select stores.
We selected the listed items due to their popular use and high ratings from people who have bought and used the products. Each selection has at least a 4.4 out of five-star review. Additionally, the most expensive item is still under $300, with a couple being under $100, so the tools are both reliable and affordable. We do recommend you do more research on these tools, especially if you are investing in a new power tool battery system.