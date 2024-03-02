5 Home Depot Finds For Expert DIYers

A ladder is a must-have for every home garage, but there are so many types of ladders to choose from. When you're not sure what style you'll need, whether that be a step or extension ladder, it may be best to opt for one that does it all. The Gorilla 18 foot Multi-Position Ladder with Tool Hangers is incredibly versatile coming, with 20 telescoping adjustable positions. For a ladder of this magnitude, it's also lightweight, coming in at around 30 pounds, and even comes with tool hangers, so your tools have a place when you need your hands.

You can unfold this ladder and use it at its max extension of 18 feet or keep it folded as a stairway stepladder. You can even adjust one side to be taller than the other for those awkward hilly spots outside — just make sure it is secure before climbing your way onto the ladder. This ladder has a rating of 4.8 out of five from over 6,000 people along with many written reviews praising the ladder's ability. Although, like any product, there are some negative reviews. Many were concerned about the integrity of the knobs on the product, but others stated that everything worked as it should.