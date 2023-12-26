These Milwaukee Packout Add-Ons Will Help Liven Up Any Workspace
Milwaukee's Packout system is designed to make it easy for people to get their tools and equipment where needed. The portable rolling tool chests, boxes, and crates are modular by design, so they all fit perfectly for easy transportation and breakdown on location. What's more, this hundred-year-old Wisconsin-based tool company has developed an entire line of add-ons designed to connect to the Packout system, so you can customize your mobile workstation with whatever you need and nothing you don't. This is incredibly useful for plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and anyone who needs a versatile method of getting their tools to inconvenient job sites. But the possibilities don't end with tools.
Just because you're at work doesn't mean everything you bring has to serve some utilitarian function. Several add-ons Milwaukee has developed for the Packout system are designed with comfort and entertainment in mind. These items are great for anyone who wants to liven up their workspace or for those who want to use their Packout system for outdoor trips such as camping or a beach trip. Here are a few of the best add-ons Milwaukee offers to stack a little joy along with your tools.
Packout tumblers
Working on cold and blustery job sites can be uncomfortable, and nothing helps to take the edge off like a piping hot cup of coffee. Those paper Starbucks cups won't keep your drink warm for long, though. Milwaukee makes insulated tumblers designed to go with its Packout system and can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. They come in two sizes: 20oz and 30oz. Both versions are available in black or red and come with features that set them apart from other reusable cups.
So, how is a vacuum-insulated cup supposed to work in tandem with a modular workstation? Well, the Milwaukee tumblers have impact-resistant bodies to prevent dents and dings on job sites and sliding magnetic lids to prevent spills. Those are both certainly handy features for anyone who doesn't work a desk job. But the main design element that makes these cups a part of the Packout system is that their bases are designed with a 'Twist To Lock' mechanism that allows you to attach them to the top of other Packout storage devices. This lets you secure the tumbler to the top of your Packout station and roll it to work without worrying about spilling its contents or losing it along the way.
It's also dishwasher safe and has double-wall vacuum insulation for hot and cold retention that Milwaukee promises can last all day.
Packout coolers
Another great way to bring food and drinks on location is with a good cooler. Milwaukee makes three insulated coolers designed to work in concert with the Packout system. The first and largest option is the 40qt XL Cooler, which stacks perfectly with Packout toolboxes. Milwaukee claims that this cooler can hold ice for up to five days, has an impact-resistant body, and is IP65 rated, which means it is highly water resistant and can hold up in harsh environments. It also includes a bottle opener, a drain plug, an interior storage tray, and a food-grade cutting board, which can also be used as a divider inside the cooler.
Those that don't need as much space should be able to get by just fine with the 16qt Compact Cooler. This half-sized unit can also stack with Packout containers. Milwaukee states it can hold ice for 30 hours and shares the same impact-resistant qualities and IP65 rating as the larger cooler. It also has a built-in bottle opener and interior storage tray.
Milwaukee also makes a small bag cooler. It has an impact-resistant molded base designed to interlock with the Packout system and hold ice for 24 hours. Milwaukee states it is constructed with "tear-resistant 1680D ballistic material, heavy-duty zippers, and all-metal hardware." However, it's worth noting that several customer reviews of the product complain that these zippers broke within just a few weeks of use.
Packout light and charger
Everyone needs light. Good mobile light sources are important so you can see what you're doing on a job site, but it's also nice to have them on a camping trip, during a power outage, or any other time you find yourself without easy access to outlet-powered lighting. It's also nice to have a way to charge your phone and other mobile devices while you work. Fortunately, Milwaukee makes a wide variety of lighting solutions and has even created a product that can do both of these things simultaneously.
The M12 Packout Floodlight is a portable floodlight that can deliver up to 1,400 lumens of even white light. The device is powered by Milwaukee's M12 battery system, has a collapsible light head that can rotate 300 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically for easy positioning, and promises up to 12 hours of runtime on a single charge. The lightbox also serves as a storage box and contains USB Type-A and Type-C ports to power and store your phone safely. So you can brighten up your workspace and keep your entertainment devices fully charged with the same device.
Packout radio and charger
Nothing livens up a workspace like a bit of music, but you need something sturdy that isn't going to break the first time it gets hit with a few drops of rain or debris. Milwaukee has a radio as part of its Packout system, which fits the bill perfectly. This device has several features that make it ideal for hazardous job sites. It's impact-resistant, has an antenna designed for durability, and comes with water and debris protection.
You don't just need a sturdy radio, though. You also want it to sound good. The Milwaukee radio has 10 speakers designed to output 360-degree sound to the whole area. This is great for job sites where you'll work in a large area, not in a single, stationary position. You can use the AM/FM radio that has 18 different presets, but you can also connect to it using mobile devices with either an AUX cable or wirelessly with a Bluetooth 4.2 connection that promises a range of over 100 feet. This means you can keep your phone in your pocket, running your favorite Spotify playlist without worrying about the connection dropping any time you wander into the next room.
Like the light, this radio also serves as a charger. It can charge all M18 batteries and mobile devices using the built-in 6-inch cord and USB Type-A output. It also has a built-in compartment for extra storage and a bottle opener on the side.
Packout backpack
While Milwaukee makes quite a few items that can help you bring a little style and comfort to your workstation, there are probably a few things you'd like to bring that aren't part of its modular system. Luckily, Milwaukee thought of this, too. There is a wide variety of hardshell bins, structured bags, and totes available that are all part of the Packout modular system. These can be used for any non-tool-specific items that you want to bring with you. Many still have more tool-oriented designs, but they also make a backpack for a more casual storage option.
The Milwaukee backpack isn't like ordinary school bags, however. It's made of tear-resistant basketweave 1680D ballistic nylon with all metal hardware and has an impact-resistant polymer base. There are 48 pockets for tools, but it also has a hardshell-protected electronics pocket in case you'd like to bring a laptop or tablet. This is an excellent way to transport a screen if you like watching TV or playing games on your break.
Of course, the biggest benefit of a backpack is its easy mobility. You can attach it to your Packout workstation for rolling out and setting up at a primary location, and then throw whatever you need in the bag and carry it wherever your legs can take you.