These Milwaukee Packout Add-Ons Will Help Liven Up Any Workspace

Working on cold and blustery job sites can be uncomfortable, and nothing helps to take the edge off like a piping hot cup of coffee. Those paper Starbucks cups won't keep your drink warm for long, though. Milwaukee makes insulated tumblers designed to go with its Packout system and can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. They come in two sizes: 20oz and 30oz. Both versions are available in black or red and come with features that set them apart from other reusable cups.

So, how is a vacuum-insulated cup supposed to work in tandem with a modular workstation? Well, the Milwaukee tumblers have impact-resistant bodies to prevent dents and dings on job sites and sliding magnetic lids to prevent spills. Those are both certainly handy features for anyone who doesn't work a desk job. But the main design element that makes these cups a part of the Packout system is that their bases are designed with a 'Twist To Lock' mechanism that allows you to attach them to the top of other Packout storage devices. This lets you secure the tumbler to the top of your Packout station and roll it to work without worrying about spilling its contents or losing it along the way.

It's also dishwasher safe and has double-wall vacuum insulation for hot and cold retention that Milwaukee promises can last all day.