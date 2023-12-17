Working At Night? Try These Milwaukee Tools Lighting Options To Brighten Up The Worksite

Whether you're working in a large job site or an enclosed space with lots of dark nooks and crannies, you need a light that can really glow up the entire place. A full-scale spotlight would be nice, but such a thing can be a bit cumbersome in size. That is unless you're using a Milwaukee spotlight.

The M18 Rocket Dual Power Tower Light starts out as a compact package and, in just five seconds of setup, expands outward into a 7ft. beacon of illumination. Whether you power it up with one of Milwaukee's M18 battery packs or a regular extension cord, this tower light provides 2,500 lumens of TRUEVIEW light output on its highest setting, lighting up your worksite with clean, white light. It may look skinny, but this tower's reinforced legs and low center of gravity ensure it won't be easily bowled over.

The Rocket Dual Power Tower Light is available at Home Depot for $229. It comes highly recommended by Eric Jopp of Tools in Action, who gave it a score of 4.5 out of 5. Jopp quite liked the adaptability that comes with both battery and cable power and especially enjoyed how long the light was able to run continuously off of a single battery pack.