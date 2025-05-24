These DeWalt Tools Will Help You Whip Your Yard Back Into Shape
DeWalt might be one of America's best-known tool brands, but there are still a few products in its lineup that even some fans of the brand don't know exist. Its current tool range is a sprawling one, and as a result, it's easy to overlook some of its less famous lines. Most DeWalt buyers will be very familiar with the brand's jobsite tools — although even then, there are a few that are arguably underrated — but some of the brand's yard tools get less attention. However, if you're looking to give your yard some TLC in time for the summer, DeWalt's line of outdoor tools shouldn't be overlooked.
The brand's range of cordless power tools covers all the yard and lawn care essentials, as well as a handful of more niche tools aimed at tackling trickier jobs. Some of these tools run on DeWalt's 60V MAX batteries, while others use 20V MAX battery packs. If you already own one or both types of battery pack, these tools can be bought in standalone form for a cheaper price. However, if you're a relative newcomer to the brand, we've included several tool-and-battery kits in this roundup that serve as great entry points to the brand's cordless tool ecosystem.
DeWalt 60V MAX 17-Inch Cordless Attachment Capable Trimmer Kit
One of the best starting points for buyers who don't already have a shed full of DeWalt tools is the DeWalt 60V MAX 17-Inch Cordless Attachment Capable Trimmer Kit, which retails for $369 from Home Depot. A trimmer is a yard work essential, and with up to 17 inches of cutting swath, the DeWalt trimmer can breeze through larger patches of overgrown lawn at a faster rate than its cheaper counterparts.
Included with the trimmer is a 3Ah 60V MAX battery, which works with any other DeWalt 60V MAX tool. Since it's a FlexVolt battery, it can also be used to power any of the brand's 20V MAX tools, so it can be used with any of the other outdoor tools listed here.
The trimmer is also compatible with universal attachments from both DeWalt and other brands. So, if you already have a universal attachment from a rival toolmaker, or are looking to switch from gas-powered tools to electric, you should be able to use your existing universal attachment capable extensions with the DeWalt trimmer. The trimmer, battery, and charger included with the kit are all covered by DeWalt's three-year warranty for added peace of mind.
DeWalt 20V MAX 7.5-Inch Cordless Lawn Edger
Whether the job requires a string trimmer or an edger, DeWalt has you covered. Its edger can be bought in tool-only form for $189. If you already have either a 20V MAX battery pack or a FlexVolt 60V MAX battery pack on hand, it works out cheaper than buying tool-and-battery kits for every tool. But if you don't, you'll need to buy a battery and charger separately. The DeWalt 20V MAX 7.5-Inch Cordless Lawn Edger can cut edges up to 2 inches deep, but it's adjustable and can cut shallower edges if needed. The tool's handle is also adjustable to make it more comfortable to use over long periods.
Unlike many of DeWalt's other yard work tools, the edger receives mixed reviews from buyers at Home Depot. Some flag battery life as a concern, while others say that the design of the guard can trap grass and make it tricky to cut more demanding edges. However, others report much better results, with the type of battery used seeming to make a notable difference. So, if you have a higher-capacity 20V MAX battery or a FlexVolt 60V MAX pack, plus a smaller, neater lawn, it might well be worth considering. But if you have a smaller 20V MAX pack and a large lawn, there are probably better options out there.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Pruner
The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Pruner offers more cutting power than its competitors, as it can cut through branches up to 1.5 inches thick. In comparison, Milwaukee's M12 pruner shears can only handle branches up to 1.25 inches in diameter. DeWalt's pruner is significantly cheaper too, retailing for $139 versus the $199 price of the Milwaukee tool. Both of those prices are for the tools in standalone form, with batteries and chargers sold separately.
In addition to cutting larger branches, the DeWalt pruner can do so quickly, with the brand claiming that each cut takes as little as a second. The cutting blades feature a non-stick coating to help prevent buildup of tree sap and debris, and they can be replaced if they become blunt over time. Integrated within the body of the tool is an LED light designed to make it easier to trim tricky branches within trees or bushes.
DeWalt 60V MAX 1000 PSI 1.0 GPM Cold Water Cordless Power Cleaner
While it isn't powerful enough to replace a traditional corded pressure washer, the DeWalt 60V MAX 1000 PSI 1.0 GPM Cold Water Cordless Power Cleaner is worth considering if you're looking to cut the hassle of cords during everyday tasks. It delivers up to 1,000 PSI, which is enough to wash vehicles or decking, although it won't be enough for the most demanding cleaning tasks. According to the brand, a 3Ah 60V MAX battery should deliver over half an hour of runtime on a full charge.
While the power cleaner is a versatile tool — as it should be, considering its not-insignificant $229 price — it's not without drawbacks. One of the main complaints cited by buyers in Home Depot reviews is the cheap-feeling plastic connector that attaches the water hose to the tool. Other reviewers express disappointment with the cleaner's inability to tackle tougher grime, although with 1,000 PSI on offer, the tool is never going to be as capable as a traditional pressure washer. Set your expectations accordingly, and the tool is arguably still well worth considering for everyday use.
DeWalt 20V MAX 125 MPH 450 CFM Brushless Cordless Blower Kit
As well as the blower itself, the DeWalt 20V MAX 125 MPH 450 CFM Brushless Cordless Blower Kit bundles in a 5Ah battery and a charger. It retails at Home Depot for $239, and it packs more than enough power to tackle wayward mulch and leaves. It can shift up to 450 cubic feet of air per minute, but it won't make a racket while doing so, as it operates at only 66 dB. That's around the same noise level as a passing car, which means that anyone living in areas with close neighbors, or a particularly tetchy HOA, shouldn't have to worry about violating noise limits.
The blower is lightweight too, coming in at under seven pounds, which should make it comfortable to use for extended periods. Like all 20V MAX tools, the blower works with any 20V MAX battery pack, but it can also be used with a FlexVolt 60V MAX battery pack if you have one on hand.
DeWalt 60V MAX 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Kit
In our comparison of major chainsaw brands, DeWalt scored a respectable fifth place. While the brand's cordless chainsaws weren't the ideal tools for professionals, the consensus was that they are a consistently strong choice for yard work. The DeWalt 60V MAX 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Kit is a good example, with the ability to cut through logs up to 16 inches in length and an included FlexVolt 60V MAX battery that can be used with other 60V and 20V DeWalt cordless tools.
It retails for $399, and like most of the brand's other power tools, it's backed by a three-year warranty. Its chain can be tensioned without the need for tools, and connected to that chain is an industry-standard brake designed to minimize kickback. Buyers who have left reviews at Home Depot generally come away satisfied with the tool, although battery life is a common complaint. Notably, DeWalt does not give an official battery life estimate for the tool with the included battery.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Pole Pruner
Retailing for $249 in standalone form, the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Pole Pruner doesn't come cheap. Yet, for home landscaping enthusiasts who want to keep trees looking good without the hassle of going up a ladder, it might be well worth the investment. It can cut branches up to 1.5 inches in diameter and can reach into medium-sized trees with a nine-foot-long pole. It uses the same non-stick coating on its blades as other DeWalt pruning tools, designed to reduce the amount of sap and debris that clings to them.
DeWalt claims more than 1,000 cuts on a fully charged 2Ah battery, while the seven-position head helps make those cuts as easy to execute as possible. The tool also features a built-in branch hook to bring faraway branches within reach for cutting. Changing the blade requires a tool, but a wrench is included with the pruner.
DeWalt 20V MAX 8-Inch Brushless Cordless Pole Saw
For larger branches that a pole pruner can't handle, DeWalt also offers the 20V MAX 8-Inch Brushless Cordless Pole Saw. It's cheaper than the brand's pole pruner, retailing for $199 at Home Depot, and can also be bought in kit form with a 4Ah battery and charger. With a 4Ah battery, the brand estimates that the pole saw can manage 96 cuts per charge. Despite its modest 8-inch bar length, DeWalt says it's capable of tackling branches up to 16 inches in diameter. Those branches can be up to 15 feet above the ground, thanks to the adjustable reach pole.
This kind of capability helped the brand take second place in our comparison of major pole saw brands, boosted by strongly positive reviews from owners. It was beaten only by Milwaukee, although buyers looking for the Milwaukee tool will need to spend considerably more than they would for the DeWalt.
DeWalt 20V MAX 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Virtually every major outdoor tool brand has its own hedge trimmer, and DeWalt is no different. With a retail price of $179 at Home Depot and the ability to cut through hedge branches up to 3/4-inch thick, it's no less capable than fans of the brand have come to expect. The DeWalt 20V MAX 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer works with any 20V MAX battery, although it's sold as a standalone tool. It's aimed at both buyers who only reluctantly do yard work and those who are avid home landscapers, with its light weight making it easy to use over longer periods.
It has received only a few reviews from buyers at Home Depot, but those that have left one have been highly positive. Like nearly all of DeWalt's power tools, the hedge trimmer comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects. It also includes one year of free servicing to keep it running in top condition.
DeWalt 20V MAX 8-Inch Brushless Cordless Pruning Chainsaw
As if DeWalt's range of pruning equipment weren't comprehensive enough already, the brand also offers the 20V MAX 8-Inch Brushless Cordless Pruning Chainsaw. It's available at Home Depot for $189 in standalone form, although it can also be bought as a kit with a 3Ah battery and charger for anyone who doesn't already have a compatible battery pack in their collection. The tool's 8-inch bar is capable of cutting through branches up to 6 inches in diameter, and DeWalt says it can deliver up to 70 cuts of a 4-inch square pine on a single full charge.
It's smaller and lighter than the brand's regular chainsaw but can handle larger branches than its standard pruners. While only the most dedicated home landscaping enthusiasts may justify purchasing multiple branch-cutting tools from DeWalt's range, the variety of tools on offer means buyers have plenty of flexibility in choosing one or two that best suit their yard's needs.
DeWalt Brush Cutter Attachment for String Trimmer
Alongside its range of standalone power tools, DeWalt sells several attachments designed to add extra versatility to its existing tools. The DeWalt Brush Cutter Attachment for String Trimmer is one such accessory, and it's particularly useful since the brand doesn't sell a standalone electric brush cutter. It can be picked up for $91 and is designed to tackle tougher patches of overgrown yard where a standard string trimmer would struggle. It features four cutting teeth, with the blade measuring 8 inches in diameter.
Its reviews on Home Depot are a mixed bag, with users who could get the attachment to work with their power tool head largely impressed with it. However, a significant number of reviews say the tool doesn't fit with other universal attachment capable trimmers, despite appearing to on paper. Anyone looking for an attachment compatible with all kinds of power heads might want to look elsewhere, but for DeWalt fans with the right power head, it could be a valuable addition to a yard work tool collection.
DeWalt 20V MAX 22-Inch Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer
Home landscapers with especially tall hedges might find it tricky to reach the tops of those hedges for trimming. One option is to use a ladder and a standard hedge trimmer, but anyone who doesn't fancy trying to pull off that balancing act could invest in the DeWalt 20V MAX 22-Inch Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer instead. It's able to cut through branches up to an inch in diameter and has a seven-position head for better cutting precision — much like the brand's pole pruner.
DeWalt calculates a 12-foot maximum reach for the tool — although that calculation includes the operator — and a tool weight of around 11 pounds. In standalone form, the pole hedge trimmer retails for $189 at Home Depot, but anyone who doesn't already have a compatible battery pack and charger can opt for the kit version at $249.