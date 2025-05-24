These DeWalt Tools Will Help You Whip Your Yard Back Into Shape

DeWalt might be one of America's best-known tool brands, but there are still a few products in its lineup that even some fans of the brand don't know exist. Its current tool range is a sprawling one, and as a result, it's easy to overlook some of its less famous lines. Most DeWalt buyers will be very familiar with the brand's jobsite tools — although even then, there are a few that are arguably underrated — but some of the brand's yard tools get less attention. However, if you're looking to give your yard some TLC in time for the summer, DeWalt's line of outdoor tools shouldn't be overlooked.

The brand's range of cordless power tools covers all the yard and lawn care essentials, as well as a handful of more niche tools aimed at tackling trickier jobs. Some of these tools run on DeWalt's 60V MAX batteries, while others use 20V MAX battery packs. If you already own one or both types of battery pack, these tools can be bought in standalone form for a cheaper price. However, if you're a relative newcomer to the brand, we've included several tool-and-battery kits in this roundup that serve as great entry points to the brand's cordless tool ecosystem.