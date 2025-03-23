DeWalt String Trimmer Vs. Edger: Which Is Best For What Jobs?

DeWalt didn't become one of the biggest names in power tools overnight. It has taken years of product development, expansion, and positive customer experiences, among a host of other elements, to make it the globally known brand it is today. It all started in the early 20th century with DeWalt's invention of an iconic woodworking tool for it to eventually become such a trusted brand. Now, it's synonymous with various disciplines, even making a name for itself in the realm of lawn care and general landscaping.

DeWalt boasts quite an impressive outdoor catalog, helping users with all the jobs that come with the four seasons. Yes, that includes something many are about to embark on at the time of this writing: spring cleaning, which DeWalt even has a few tools to help with. While most of these tools are pretty self-explanatory in their application for the average person, some are better for certain jobs than others. For example, despite appearing similar at first glance, DeWalt's string trimmers and edgers aren't interchangeable. There's some amount of visual overlap between DeWalt's string trimmers and edgers, but in practice, one is better suited for specific jobs and situations than the other.