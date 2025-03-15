The Iconic Woodworking Tool You Might Not Know DeWalt Invented

If you've spent any amount of time working with tools, you've probably come across the DeWalt brand, which has been around for ages, releasing everything from heavy-duty power tools to small and simple yet helpful hand tools. The brand even has your seasonal needs in mind, with some DeWalt tools capable of making spring cleaning a breeze, for example. Of course, the DeWalt business model doesn't consist of simply reproducing existing tools for supporters of the line to buy. DeWalt has a history of innovation, even creating a quite iconic woodworking tool that remains widely used.

Going back all the way to 1921, when DeWalt wasn't even an established company yet, soon-to-be founder Raymond DeWalt filed his first patent for a tool armature and was laying the groundwork for a revolutionary new tool: the radial arm saw. A mere two years later, in 1923, he filed his second patent, which was for the adjustable radial arm saw, and the rest is history. In the modern era, the radial arm saw has a place in woodshops everywhere, making it easy for woodworkers to execute a host of different cuts at whatever depth is required for the job.

As it happens, DeWalt's introduction of the radial arm saw didn't just change the game for woodworkers. It played a major role in the company's growth throughout the remainder of the 20th century.

