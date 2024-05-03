10 Tools You Never Use And Can Probably Get Rid Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tool collections rarely stop growing. This can be especially true for people who like estate and garage sales or inherited an older relative's collection. There always seems to be another useful tool you can use to fix or build something. But while the drive to accumulate an ever-expanding variety of tools is both real and understandable, there are probably quite a few tools that many of us don't need or could stand to get rid of.

For every garage or workshop that could use a little spring cleaning, we've put together a list of some of the biggest wastes of space you may be better off without. High on that list are the tools you may still have around but really shouldn't: the dangerous ones that should probably never have been made. Also up there are some that just do a shoddy job compared to a far better tool.

Here are 10 tools that you likely never use and can probably get rid of. For various reasons, they don't belong in anybody's garage, toolbox, or life in general.