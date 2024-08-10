12 Milwaukee Tools Every Home Landscaper Will Want

The majority of Milwaukee's home landscaping tools run on the M18 FUEL interchangeable battery system, which means that buyers with M18 batteries already to hand don't have to buy new batteries for each new tool. One such M18-powered tool is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL String Grass Trimmer, which retails for $229.00 as a standalone tool at Home Depot.

This electric string trimmer designed to be compatible with the brand's Quik-Lok system, which gives buyers the option to use a wide range of attachments with the tool's power head. The main advantage of this is that the attachments take up less storage space than buying standalone tools, which is great news for buyers whose garages are already bursting at the seams.

The trimmer features an adjustable cutting swath that can cut between 14 and 16 inches, with the latter covering a larger area but negatively impacting runtime. With an XC8.0 battery pack, Milwaukee says that using a 16 inch cutting swath will result in just 20 minutes of runtime per charge, but using a 14 inch swath boosts runtime to 30 minutes. With a HD12.0 battery pack, that runtime can increase to as much as 45 minutes.

