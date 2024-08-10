12 Milwaukee Tools Every Home Landscaper Will Want
Buyers looking for home landscaping tools have a wealth of options at their disposal. Ryobi's brightly-colored range of cordless tools is a popular choice, and for buyers shopping on a tighter budget, discount outlet Harbor Freight is also an appealing option for yardwork essentials. Fans of Milwaukee tools are also in luck, as the brand has expanded its range of cordless electric home landscaping tools in recent years. From tree maintenance to bed edging, there's not much that Milwaukee's current range doesn't have covered.
Anyone who already owns a selection of Milwaukee's top-rated tools has an additional advantage, as the brand's cordless home landscaping tools run using the same interchangeable battery system as its DIY essentials. That means buyers don't have to waste money buying additional battery packs, instead being able to buy tools in standalone form. Combined with their impressive capabilities and the brand's reputation for durability, that makes them a tempting option for Milwaukee fans and brand newcomers alike.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL String Grass Trimmer
The majority of Milwaukee's home landscaping tools run on the M18 FUEL interchangeable battery system, which means that buyers with M18 batteries already to hand don't have to buy new batteries for each new tool. One such M18-powered tool is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL String Grass Trimmer, which retails for $229.00 as a standalone tool at Home Depot.
This electric string trimmer designed to be compatible with the brand's Quik-Lok system, which gives buyers the option to use a wide range of attachments with the tool's power head. The main advantage of this is that the attachments take up less storage space than buying standalone tools, which is great news for buyers whose garages are already bursting at the seams.
The trimmer features an adjustable cutting swath that can cut between 14 and 16 inches, with the latter covering a larger area but negatively impacting runtime. With an XC8.0 battery pack, Milwaukee says that using a 16 inch cutting swath will result in just 20 minutes of runtime per charge, but using a 14 inch swath boosts runtime to 30 minutes. With a HD12.0 battery pack, that runtime can increase to as much as 45 minutes.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 24 inch Hedge Trimmer
At a retail price of $199.00 as a standalone tool, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 24 inch Hedge Trimmer isn't the cheapest tool of its kind on the market. However, it is the most powerful hedge trimmer that Milwaukee offers, making it worth considering for buyers looking to tackle the most demanding hedges and shrubbery. With a suitably powerful M18 battery, it can run for up to two hours per charge, delivering as much power as a 22cc gas engine.
It can cut through branches up to 3/4 inch in diameter, although prolonged cutting of thicker branches will impact runtime significantly. Home landscapers with larger yards should find it comfortable to use over long periods too, since its 8.6 pound weight makes it one of the lighter trimmers of its size. Milwaukee's tools have a reputation for being tough and long lasting, and the hedge trimmer is no different, with a metal gear case and a blade tip guard to ensure it stays in top condition for longer.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8 inch Hatchet Pruning Saw
Offering chainsaw-style cutting power with superior portability, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8 inch Hatchet Pruning Saw is a versatile addition to any keen home landscaping enthusiast's arsenal of tools. It's powerful enough to cut through hardwoods, with the equivalent power of a 25cc gas saw, but it weighs just 4.9 pounds without a battery. With a HD12.0 battery pack equipped, Milwaukee says that the saw is good for 150 cuts of a six inch log on a full charge. That figure rises to 600 cuts for two inch logs.
The pruning saw retails for $279.00 as a standalone tool. Like many of the M18 tools here, getting the most out of the tool will require a high-capacity battery pack –- ideally either a HD8.0 or HD12.0 battery — so buyers without one already to hand will have to factor that additional cost into their final bill. However, once bought, a single high-capacity battery pack can be used across most of the tools listed here.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Rubber Broom Attachment
One of more than a dozen attachments available as part of Milwaukee's Quik-Lok attachment system, the M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Rubber Broom Attachment is a powerful way to remove debris from lawns and verges without damaging the grass. It features a durable guard that covers the broom's entire 23 inch length to ensure that debris isn't kicked back towards the operator. With an HD12.0 battery pack, Milwaukee estimates that the tool should achieve a 39 minute runtime and be able to clear 3,350 square feet of ground.
One of the advantages of electric power tools compared to traditional gas tools is their instant responsiveness, with the rubber broom able to reach full throttle in less than a second from standstill. With the Quik-Lok system, the tool is easy to use as well as fast, as buyers only need one battery and one power head for all their Quik-Lok tools. The rubber broom is available for $299.00 from Home Depot, so it's no small investment. However, it's one that might well be worthwhile for the time and hassle it saves compared to manually removing debris.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Handheld Blower
Few home landscaping tools are as essential as a leaf blower, and there are plenty of powerful options on the market to choose from. For buyers already invested in the Milwaukee cordless tool ecosystem, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Handheld Blower is a strong contender. It retails for $199.00 from Home Depot as a standalone tool and boasts competitive power with a lighter weight than many of its rivals. It's capable of delivering a peak airflow of up to 450 cubic feet per minute and generating a peak air speed of 120 mph.
The blower features a dual-speed toggle to prioritize either runtime or power, and there's a lock-on button to make it more comfortable to use over longer periods of operation. Like many of Milwaukee's power tools, the blower features the brand's proprietary Redlink Plus battery management system, which ensures that consistently high levels of output are delivered regardless of the battery's charge level and also prevents overheating.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16 inch Battery Chainsaw
While Milwaukee's pruning saw might be capable enough to deal with smaller logs, for maximum tree-felling power a chainsaw is essential. The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16 inch Battery Chainsaw was designed with landscaping professionals in mind, which means it will be more than powerful enough for even the most demanding home landscaper. It delivers the equivalent power of a 40cc gas chainsaw, but without the added hassle of maintaining a gas engine.
Given its professional-grade power, it's reasonably priced too, retailing for $329.00 as a standalone tool. Like all of Milwaukee's other high-performance cordless tools, it's recommended to use an HD8.0 or HD12.0 battery for maximum performance. With an HD8.0 battery, Milwaukee says that the chainsaw should deliver up to 80 cuts of a six inch log, or 13 cuts of a 14 inch log. It will deliver those cuts with consistent speed too, thanks to the tool's Redlink Plus battery management system.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bed Redefiner Attachment
For most home landscapers, a bed redefiner is likely to only ever be an occasionally used tool. As a result, it's doubly important that such a tool doesn't take up too much storage space when it's not being used, which is why buyers might want to consider the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Bed Redefiner Attachment. Available as part of the brand's Quik-Lok system, the attachment can be used with any compatible power head, meaning that buyers only need to keep one power head for all their Quik-Lok tools.
It's available for $279.00 from Home Depot, and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 2,000 rpm. It can be used to create straight or angled edges up to 2.75 inches deep, and thanks to the integrated mud flaps, it'll do so with minimal mess. With an HD12.0 battery pack, its officially claimed runtime is 31 minutes, which should be enough to maintain 330 feet of bed.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok 10 inch Pole Saw Attachment
Home landscapers who only have one or two trees in their yard probably don't need to equip themselves with an array of tools worthy of a professional tree surgeon, as tempting as that might be. Instead, it's better to focus on tools that solve common tree maintenance headaches, like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok 10 inch Pole Saw Attachment. The tool makes trimming branches on smaller trees an easier task, giving buyers the ability to cut branches from ground level.
The attachment is compatible with Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system, and retails for $169.00 at Home Depot. Much like Milwaukee's other cordless saws, the pole saw features a durable Oregon bar with an automatic oiling system and a translucent oil tank to easily monitor oil levels. With a fully charged HD12.0 battery, the brand claims the tool can achieve 225 cuts of branches three inches in diameter.
Milwaukee M18 Brushless Telescoping Pole Pruning Shears Saw
If Milwaukee's Quik-Lok pole saw doesn't quite fit the bill, then buyers looking for hassle-free tree maintenance might want to consider the M18 Brushless Telescoping Pole Pruning Shears Saw instead. It retails for $499.00 from Home Depot in standalone form, making it a serious investment, but it's both significantly faster and significantly less labor intensive than using a manual telescopic pruner. The shaft can be adjusted to between seven and 10 feet in length, without the need for added attachments or a separate power head.
Milwaukee says it can cut a whopping 2,000 branches of a one inch diameter per charge. That's far more than even the most demanding home user will ever need, but it means that most users will be able to tackle all their pruning jobs in one go and still have plenty of battery charge left over to use another tool afterwards. The tool's main downside is its high asking price, as manual telescopic pruners can be bought for a small fraction of the cost. However, buyers with reduced mobility or those simply willing to pay a premium for convenience might find it well worth the investment.
Milwaukee M12 Pruner Shears
While trees will require a telescopic pruner or a saw, for all other pruning jobs, the Milwaukee M12 Pruner Shears should do just fine. The tool makes it easier and faster to take care of a wide variety of common yardwork tasks, from deadheading flowers to trimming shrubbery. It retails as a standalone tool for $199.00 from Home Depot, and is the only tool here to use Milwaukee's M12 12-volt battery system rather than its most popular M18 system. That means that anyone without an existing M12 battery to hand will have to buy one separately.
The good news is that buying an M12 battery is significantly less costly than buying a high-capacity M18 battery, with the tool available as a kit with a CP2.0 battery and charger for $249.00. For their money, buyers get a tool that can cut through branches up to 1.25 inches in diameter with a simple trigger press. Runtime varies depending upon the width of the branches being cut, but Milwaukee estimates that the CP2.0 battery should cut through as many as 1,000 branches of 0.5 inches in diameter on a single charge.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok 8 inch Edger Attachment
Keeping lawn edges neat can be a challenge, but the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok 8 inch Edger Attachment is designed to make the job as easy as possible. It can run for up to 75 minutes with an HD12.0 battery pack, and features an 8 inch blade that spins at up to 3,900 rpm. The blade indicator on the top of the cut guard is designed to improve edge cutting accuracy, and the bottom of the tool is reinforced with a skid plate to protect against scuffs from concrete or stone.
The attachment is designed for Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system, and is one of the cheapest attachments to buy, retailing for $119.00. Since it's sold without a power head or battery, it represents better value for buyers who already have one or more Quik-Lok compatible tools in their collection. Those who don't will have to shell out for both the battery and power head separately at a significant extra cost.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Brush Cutter Attachment
String trimmers can deal with lighter overgrown patches of a yard, but for thicker brush, a dedicated brush cutter like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Quik-Lok Brush Cutter Attachment might be necessary. The tool retails for $149.00 from Home Depot as a standalone attachment. It features four blades and can spin at up to 6,200 rpm. That kind of power can send debris flying everywhere if it's not properly contained, but the tool's integrated blade shield should mostly prevent that from happening.
The tool can run for up to 45 minutes of standard use between charges with an HD12.0 battery, which should be more than enough to power through most overgrown patches of yard. In the unlikely event that the operator needs more runtime, the power head's interchangeable battery means that downtime is limited to the few seconds it takes to swap to a new battery pack.