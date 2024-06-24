These Are The Most Powerful Electric Hedge Trimmers Available From Every Major Brand
As one of the most essential home landscaping tools, it's important to make sure that any electric hedge trimmer on your shopping list is up to the task. It can be easy to get drawn in by low prices, but those prices are irrelevant if the trimmer in question can't cut through a hedge as quickly and neatly as you need it to. To ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck, heading straight for the most powerful hedge trimmer available is a safe bet. However, not all top-spec hedge trimmers are made equal, and some brands offer considerably more powerful tools than others without a correspondingly significant jump in price.
For a consistent comparison across both corded and cordless trimmers, SlashGear used maximum cut strokes per minute as the primary comparison metric here. However, maximum branch diameter and, where relevant, runtime are also listed for a more complete overview of the capabilities of each tool.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 24 in. 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer – 3,400 SPM
Milwaukee is one of the most trusted tool brands on the market, with its cordless tools using the M18 tool system that allows one battery to be used across a wide variety of tools. Alongside a litany of DIY and home improvement tools, the M18 system also encompasses landscaping tools such as the M18 FUEL 24 in. Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer.
With a suitably powerful M18 battery, the hedge trimmer can run for up to two hours between charges, and reach a maximum of 3,400 strokes per minute. It's capable of cutting branches up to 3/4 inch in diameter. It's also compatible with all Milwaukee batteries bearing the M18 branding, so anyone who already has Milwaukee M18 tools can save some cash by buying the hedge trimmer as a standalone tool rather than as a kit. The tool retails for $199.00 at Home Depot.
Makita XGT 40V Max Brushless Cordless 24 in. Hedge Trimmer – 5,000 SPM
Another highly regarded tool brand that sells a huge range of power tools, Makita's most powerful electric hedge trimmer offers exceptional cutting power. It's pricey, retailing for $329.00 for the standalone tool at Home Depot, but for frequent home users or professionals, the Makita XGT 40V Max Brushless Cordless 24 in. Hedge Trimmer may well be worth the investment. With a 4.0Ah 40V battery, the hedge trimmer can achieve up to six hours of runtime, and reach up to 5,000 strokes per minute.
Three speed options are available: a low power mode delivers 2,000 strokes per minute, medium power mode delivers 3,600 strokes per minute, and high power mode offers the maximum 5,000 strokes per minute. The latter will be most useful for the densest hedges, with the trimmer capable of cutting branches up to ⅞ inch in diameter in record time.
Ryobi One+ 18V 22 in. Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer – 3,200 SPM
While the Ryobi One+ 18V 22 in. Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer might not be the most powerful electric hedge trimmer on the market, it offers plenty of capability considering its affordable price. It's available from Home Depot for $99.00 as a standalone tool, or for $159.08 as a kit including the trimmer, a charger, and a 2.0Ah Ryobi 18V battery. Anyone who has already purchased one or more of Ryobi's expansive range of home landscaping tools should be able save some money by opting for the standalone tool.
The Ryobi hedge trimmer can deliver up to 3,200 strokes per minute, and deal with branches up to ¾ inch in diameter. It features a built-in debris removal tool called HedgeSweep to make achieving a neat, even finish easier across hedges of all sizes. However, trimming larger hedges may require the use of multiple battery packs, as a standard 2.0Ah battery will only give the trimmer around 20 minutes of runtime.
Black + Decker 17 in. 3.2 Amp Corded Dual Action Electric Hedge Trimmer – 3,800 SPM
Black + Decker offers a range of both corded and cordless hedge trimmers but it's the former that's the most capable in terms of maximum strokes per minute. Specifically, the Black + Decker 17 in. 3.2 Amp Corded Dual Action Electric Hedge Trimmer is the brand's top performer, reaching a maximum of 3,800 strokes per minute. Buyers won't break the bank for that performance either, since the trimmer retails at Home Depot for just $42.01.
With a 17-inch blade and a maximum branch cutting diameter of ⅝ inch, the Black + Decker hedge trimmer is best for homeowners with smaller, less demanding hedges. Corded hedge trimmers are a compromise in terms of power and practicality: while they often offer superior power at a much lower price than cordless electric trimmers, many buyers won't be willing to put up with the inconvenience of trailing an extension cord around their yard. Nonetheless, for those looking for maximum power on a budget, they're well worth considering.
Echo eFORCE 22 in. 56-Volt X Series Single-Sided Cordless Battery Powered Hedge Trimmer – 4,600 SPM
The Echo eFORCE 22 in. 56-Volt X Series Single-Sided Hedge Trimmer is one of the most powerful hedge trimmers of its kind, but that power comes at a steep price that puts it out of the reach of many home landscapers. The 22-inch trimmer retails for $459.99 at Home Depot, and that's as a standalone tool — add in a 2.5Ah battery and charger and its price reaches $549.99.
It reaches a maximum of 4,600 strokes per minute, a figure only better by Makita's top-spec electric hedge trimmer, and can deal with branches up to 1.1 inches in diameter. It's certainly powerful, but it's also power hungry, and can deplete its standard 2.5Ah battery from a full charge to zero in around 60 minutes. Echo's 5.0Ah batteries are also compatible with the trimmer and will provide a significant boost to that runtime.
DeWalt 20V MAX 22 in. Cordless Battery Powered Hedge Trimmer – 2,800 SPM
The brand name might be associated with power, reliability, and durability by some tool enthusiasts — and in the case of DeWalt's best new tools, that reputation holds true – but the DeWalt 20V Max hedge trimmer lags behind the most powerful on the market. It's capable of a maximum of 2,800 strokes per minute, and can cut through branches up to ¾ inch thick.
In fairness, it's also not nearly as expensive as some rival brands' top-spec electric hedge trimmers. The DeWalt 20V MAX 22 in. Hedge Trimmer can be picked up at Home Depot for $159.00 as a standalone tool. That's no bargain, but roughly competitive with what else is on offer at the same price point. It's designed to be easy to use and lightweight, and like the other tools in DeWalt's 20V MAX line, it's compatible with any DeWalt 20V battery. That means existing DeWalt tool owners should be able to save some cash compared to buying a tool and battery kit from another brand.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery 22 in. Hedge Trimmer – 2,700 SPM
Many brands now have their own lines of battery powered cordless tools, with the Ridgid 18V Brushless Cordless Battery 22 in. Hedge Trimmer running on the brand's proprietary 18V system. This is both a good and a bad thing for buyers — while buying one battery and several cordless tools from the same brand is cost effective, it gives buyers less incentive to mix and match different tool brands based on each tool's individual capability. The good news is that Ridgid's system is more cost effective to buy into than many rivals. The 22-inch Ridgid hedge trimmer retails from Home Depot for $189.00, but for just $40 more, it's available as a kit with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger.
The hedge trimmer itself is reasonably — although not exceptionally — powerful, reaching a maximum of 2,700 strokes per minute and cutting branches up to one inch in diameter. The trimmer's handle rotates around 180 degrees to ensure that, no matter the angle of the hedge surface, it's easy to get a clean and precise cut.
Homelite 12V Lithium 18 in. Cordless Hedge Trimmer – 2,600 SPM
The Homelite 12V Lithium 18 in. Cordless Hedge Trimmer offers an affordable alternative for buyers who aren't keen on tying themselves to any one brand's cordless tool ecosystem, as its 2.5Ah battery is internal rather than interchangeable. It requires a small sacrifice in power compared to the most capable trimmers, since it can only reach a maximum of 2,600 strokes per minute and cut branches up to ⅝ inch. However, with a retail price of $79.00, it's a compromise that many buyers might be willing to make.
The Homelite hedge trimmer's 18-inch blade length should be plenty to deal with small-to-medium-sized hedges of any variety, and its 4.2-pound weight makes it one of the lighter options in its class. No official runtime is quoted by Homelite, but user reviews on Home Depot's website report a runtime of around half an hour with intermittent usage.
Green Machine 62V Brushless 25in. Cordless Battery Push start Hedge Trimmer – 3,600 SPM
With a motor that can achieve a maximum of 3,600 strokes per minute and deal with branches up to one inch in diameter, the Green Machine 62V Brushless 25in. Hedge Trimmer is a capable rival to the biggest tool brands. The 25-inch blade is great for dealing with hedges of all sizes and can run for up to two hours on a single battery charge. A 2.5Ah battery, along with a compatible charger, is included with the tool's $249.00 retail price.
Much like other interchangeable cordless tool batteries, the included battery is also compatible with all other Green Machine tools. As well as being impressively powerful, the Green Machine hedge trimmer is also versatile, with a rotating handle that locks into five different positions to trim tricky hedges without hassle. It's operated by a simple trigger mechanism and features a push button start.
Earthwise 2 in 1, 18 in. 4.5 Amp Electric Multi-Tool Pole/Hedge Trimmer – 3,200 SPM
Taller hedges can be a problem for home landscapers on a budget. Ideally, the best way to keep a tall hedge in good shape is to buy both a standard hedge trimmer and a pole trimmer, but that can get costly. However, the Earthwise 2 in 1, 18 in. Pole/Hedge Trimmer does both jobs in one, and for a reasonable price to boot. It retails for $88.46 from Home Depot.
It's decently powerful, too, with its motor able to deal with branches up to 0.78 inches in length and reach a peak of 3,200 strokes per minute. The trimmer head can be adjusted to six different positions to suit different hedge heights and angles, with the included extension pole meaning that it's possible to trim hedges up to 8 feet 8 inches in height. When it's not in use, the tool comes with a blade protector for safer storage.
Craftsman 22 in. Electric Hedge Trimmer – 2,400 SPM
One of several well-known tool brands under the Black + Decker umbrella, Craftsman tools offer a solid balance of power and performance. While its 2,400 peak strokes per minute make it far from the most powerful electric hedge trimmer on the market by our primary comparison metric, buyers shouldn't count out the Craftsman 22 in. Electric Hedge Trimmer. It excels in other ways, costing just $89.00 at Ace Hardware and boasting the ability to deal with branches up to 1.5 inches thick. Most hedge trimmers that cost double or more can't deal with such large branches, making the Craftsman a great budget-friendly choice for thicker, more demanding hedges.
The Craftsman 22-inch hedge trimmer lacks the multi-position adjustability and cordless convenience that some other rivals offer, but it makes up for it in its ability to deal with branches thicker than almost any other trimmer at its price point. That ability comes courtesy of the built-in mini saw that sits at the top end of the trimmer — the rest of the trimmer blade is only certified to deal with branches up to 3/4 inch in diameter.
Toro 22 in. 4.0-Amp Electric Corded Hedge Trimmer – 2,400 SPM
The Toro 22 in. 4.0-Amp Electric Corded Hedge Trimmer is a simple, no-frills corded hedge trimmer that's low on price but also relatively low on power. It retails for $69.99 from Ace Hardware and reaches a maximum of 2,400 strokes per minute. It's less capable of dealing with thicker branches than many cheap rivals too, with a maximum branch diameter of 9/16 inch. That makes it best suited to smaller hedges and bushes.
Being corded rather than cordless will also be a turn-off to some buyers, although on the plus side, there's no need to worry about charging a battery beforehand. There's also a built-in cord lock to ensure that the extension cord doesn't become accidentally detached during operation. The 22-inch bar is also very competitive for the price, while its 6.35-pound weight also makes it one of the lighter hedge trimmers in its class.
Ego Power+ HT2601 26 in. 56 V Battery Hedge Trimmer – 3,400 SPM
The Ego Power+ HT2601 26 in. 56 V Battery Hedge Trimmer adds a dash of the cutting-edge to its otherwise solid but unremarkable talents, thanks to its carbon fiber rail, which Ego says is an industry first. It is, according to the brand, both stronger and lighter than its competitors, and in case any buyers were worried about its longevity, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
The Ego hedge trimmer's peak 3,400 strokes per minute puts it middle of the pack compared to other major brand rivals, but its 1.2 inch maximum branch cutting diameter is among the best in class. Its runtime of up to 60 minutes with the included 2.5Ah battery is competitive, but not class leading. Its $249.000 retail price from Ace Hardware puts it firmly up into the pricier brackets of the hedge trimmer market, although that's to be expected given the unique construction materials and beefy branch cutting capability.
Stihl HSE 70 24 in. 120 V Electric Hedge Trimmer – 3,200 SPM
Stihl is perhaps most famous for its long-running line of chainsaws, but it also makes plenty of other landscaping tools including an electric hedge trimmer. Much like the brand's chainsaws, the Stihl HSE 70 24 in. 120 V Electric Hedge Trimmer delivers usability and capability at a reasonable price, with a list price of $199.99 at Ace Hardware. It delivers up to 3,200 strokes per minute, and can cut branches up to one inch in diameter.
There are plenty of corded electric hedge trimmers available for a lower price, but fans of the Stihl brand will likely be more than happy to shell out a little extra considering its reputation for durability. They'll also point to the fact that, with a 24-inch blade, the Stihl hedge trimmer can deal with hedges of all shapes and sizes, making it a versatile companion for home landscaping.