These Are The Most Powerful Electric Hedge Trimmers Available From Every Major Brand

As one of the most essential home landscaping tools, it's important to make sure that any electric hedge trimmer on your shopping list is up to the task. It can be easy to get drawn in by low prices, but those prices are irrelevant if the trimmer in question can't cut through a hedge as quickly and neatly as you need it to. To ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck, heading straight for the most powerful hedge trimmer available is a safe bet. However, not all top-spec hedge trimmers are made equal, and some brands offer considerably more powerful tools than others without a correspondingly significant jump in price.

For a consistent comparison across both corded and cordless trimmers, SlashGear used maximum cut strokes per minute as the primary comparison metric here. However, maximum branch diameter and, where relevant, runtime are also listed for a more complete overview of the capabilities of each tool.