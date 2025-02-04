The 5 DeWalt Tool Boxes With The Most Storage
There's truly no mistaking a DeWalt tool. The brand's products, adorned in that signature yellow and black color scheme, have been present in home garages and job sites alike for decades. Plenty of folks have sizable DeWalt collections, showing their dedication to the manufacturer's output throughout its existence. While some owners feel there are a few DeWalt tools to avoid, for the most part, it has a decent track record — including with its non-power and hand tool items that customers have given an honest shot.
Overall, the DeWalt brand has built its reputation on its many tools. However, there's more to its catalog than mere drills and saws. DeWalt offers a wide assortment of workwear, has dabbled in the realm of DeWalt-branded foldable workbenches, and even boasts a robust selection of storage solutions. In addition to things like storage racks, DeWalt has a fine selection of toolboxes to keep your tools and supplies safe and organized. Though some are smaller, DeWalt has some pretty big toolboxes available for those with proportionally big tool collections. Here are some that will land you the most storage space for your stuff.
TStak VI deep box
TStak is designed for durability and modularity, with each container securely attaching to one another. Sadly, TStak boxes aren't compatible with the more prominent ToughSystem line, but that doesn't mean TStak should be written off. After all, there are some pretty big TStak toolboxes to take into account, with the TStak VI deep box being a great choice to house quite a few tools.
This 6-gallon container has dimensions of 13 inches tall, 11.9 inches wide, and 17.3 inches deep, and a weight capacity of 66 pounds, and includes a removable tray, which is excellent for smaller tools and hardware. Expanding on its toughness, it is equipped with metal latches to close the lid up tight. Side latches attach to other containers to get the most out of the TStak modular system. Like the DeWalt tools and batteries that are under warranty automatically, this box comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty — just in case something happens to go awry that wasn't the result of misuse or abuse.
ToughSystem drawers
If you have a lot of tools, odds are you don't want a toolbox without organization. It's no fun having to dig around for what you need, potentially even having to take a ton of stuff out to get ahold of what sits at the bottom. To remedy this irritation, DeWalt has come up with a pretty effective solution: the DeWalt ToughSystem drawer set, which is just as devoted to giving users plenty of room as well as organization. At 11.973 inches tall, 13.26 inches wide, and 21.645 inches deep, this set features a two-drawer setup that combined can hold up to 22 pounds, but that's not all you should know about it.
The drawers are part of the wider DeWalt ToughSystem product line, which allows for various ToughSystem products to fit together to form your desired modular tool storage. The side handles allow for the drawers to attach to other ToughSystem mounting brackets you may have, like on the brand's trolley or van racking, for example. As far as IP (Ingress Protection) rating, it was given an IP54. This means it protects against dust to an extent and defends against random splashes of water from any direction. It also includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
ToughSystem 2.0 extra large tool box
If you have no particular use for drawers, DeWalt very much has you covered as well. Within its ToughSystem 2.0 line are several larger-sized toolboxes to consider that are excellent for big and small tools and hardware alike. Naturally, the biggest one on the market currently is the DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 extra large toolbox. This storage container comes in at 14.625 inches deep, 16.185 inches tall, and 21.645 inches wide, with a staggering weight capacity of 123 pounds and a removable inner tray.
In addition to being part of the ToughSystem storage family, the extra large toolbox is quite heavy-duty, being made out of thick, durable plastic and having tough two-piece metal front latches to keep itself shut when needed. To top it all off, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, so it's completely dust-resistant, and its contents are safe against water jets from an approximately 6.3-millimeter nozzle from any direction. Just like the aforementioned drawer set, the extra large toolbox also comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty.
ToughSystem 2.0 rolling tool box
Whether you have loads of tools in your toolbox or only a few larger, heavier ones, transportation can become a hassle. If you're one of these people, going with a standard toolbox fitted with handles just isn't ideal. This is where wheeled toolboxes come into play. The DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 rolling toolbox is every bit as large as it is mobile; from the base of the box to the top of the telescoping handle, this product is 38.805 inches tall, as well as 23.79 inches wide and 19.89 inches deep. Its weight capacity is a whopping 250 pounds.
Like other ToughSystem products, this rolling toolbox is reinforced by thick plastic walls and metal lid clamps and has the hook-ups necessary to connect to other containers. Seeing as this box is on wheels, this makes it the perfect foundation for a large assortment of tools spanning multiple containers. You can stack others on top of it and take them wherever they need to go, across virtually any terrain thanks to its reinforced wheels, with ease — one of the alternatives to Milwaukee's own rolling toolbox system, Packout. There's also a smaller removable organization tray and the DeWalt Limited Lifetime Warranty to further make it worth your while.
Seven-drawer tool chest
For some tool users, extensive storage is just as important as organization, even if it comes at the cost of mobility. There's nothing wrong with investing in a larger, sturdier toolbox purely for at-home or workshop use that's meant to sit in one spot. A fine candidate for such a position is the DeWalt seven-drawer tool chest, which packs plenty of storage space and makes it easy to sort your tools and supplies however you'd like. It stands at 24.5 inches tall, with a width of 41 inches and depth of 21 inches, amounting to a total of 12,098 cubic inches of storage. Its total weight capacity is up to 200 pounds.
Made of double-wall steel for increased durability, alongside the seven individual drawers is an opening top. All come with a removable liner to place along the bottom, and the box is equipped with a heavy-duty internal locking system to prevent folks from getting in without your say-so. Integrated power and USB connectivity make for easy charging, too. Unfortunately, its companion piece, the DeWalt 900 Series nine-drawer rolling tool cabinet, has been discontinued, but if you can track one down, they pair together perfectly. The seven-drawer unit also comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.