The 5 DeWalt Tool Boxes With The Most Storage

There's truly no mistaking a DeWalt tool. The brand's products, adorned in that signature yellow and black color scheme, have been present in home garages and job sites alike for decades. Plenty of folks have sizable DeWalt collections, showing their dedication to the manufacturer's output throughout its existence. While some owners feel there are a few DeWalt tools to avoid, for the most part, it has a decent track record — including with its non-power and hand tool items that customers have given an honest shot.

Overall, the DeWalt brand has built its reputation on its many tools. However, there's more to its catalog than mere drills and saws. DeWalt offers a wide assortment of workwear, has dabbled in the realm of DeWalt-branded foldable workbenches, and even boasts a robust selection of storage solutions. In addition to things like storage racks, DeWalt has a fine selection of toolboxes to keep your tools and supplies safe and organized. Though some are smaller, DeWalt has some pretty big toolboxes available for those with proportionally big tool collections. Here are some that will land you the most storage space for your stuff.