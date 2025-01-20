6 Alternatives To Milwaukee's Packout Rolling Tool Box
Modular tool boxes have been growing in popularity in recent years thanks to the portability and versatility they tend to provide. These devices usually consist of a base tool chest on wheels with an extendable handle, making them look somewhat like chunky plastic dollies. You can then purchase additional units to stack on top of the base box and create a multi-level, portable tool storage system that allows you to transport your gadgets securely between job sites.
When it comes to portable tool boxes and storage solutions, the Milwaukee Packout System is one of the most popular options on the market today. The Packout line encompasses everything from wall hooks and baskets to portable power supplies and various modular rolling tool boxes. Packout products are versatile and generally well-rated by customers. However, the Milwaukee Packout line isn't the only modular tool box system out there. If you're not a fan of the Milwaukee brand or just interested in exploring all of your options, you may be wondering about some of the competing modular and rolling tool boxes.
As mentioned, various companies make modular and portable tool storage systems. We scoured the net and found six alternatives to Milwaukee's packout rolling tool box. We based our selection on factors like price, product features, and user reviews, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later. For now, here are six rolling modular tool boxes that could make solid alternatives to the Milwaukee Packout box.
Bauer modular rolling tool box
If you're a professional tradesperson, die-hard DIYer, or simply a tool enthusiast, you may be familiar with Harbor Freight. The budget-friendly store is famous for its wide range of affordable and relatively high-quality products, including gadgets for DIY auto projects and a vast selection of tools for trades, home improvement jobs, and even children's toys and outdoor décor. Harbor Freight maintains more than 70 different in-house brands, with each offering different tiers when it comes to prices, applications, and quality. Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's popular power tool lines, and it also offers tool storage solutions, including a modular rolling tool box that could make a solid alternative to the Milwaukee Packout box.
With a 60-pound total weight capacity, the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox isn't capable of supporting as much equipment as the Milwaukee version. However, it costs $69.99, which is roughly half the price of the Packout product, making it a potentially worthwhile budget option. The Bauer box is IP65-rated, which is dust and water-resistant and it has rolling wheels for easy mobility. The base box includes a removable tray organizer, metal latches to keep your tools secure, and an extendable handle with a grip for transportation.
The Bauer Modular Toolbox system features fewer add-ons than the Packout line, but you can still mix and match a handful of additional boxes and baskets to bolster the Bauer device's versatility and storage capacity. The Bauer box is well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on more than 700 user reviews.
Husky Build-Out rolling tool box
Some of the most popular home improvement stores, like Lowe's and Home Depot, maintain exclusive tool brands. Husky is Home Depot's in-house brand and is known for building robust tool kits for DIYers and entry-level pros, as well as a solid line of tool chests. While some of Husky's most popular and recognizable tool storage solutions include things like large mechanic's tool chests and garage cabinets, the company builds a vast line of storage options. One of those options is a modular rolling tool box that you may want to check out if you're looking for viable Milwaukee Packout alternatives.
The Husky Build-Out 22 in. Modular Rolling Toolbox can support a maximum weight of 150 pounds, which is still a bit less than the Packout box but more than the Bauer budget option. Like the Bauer and Milwaukee boxes, the Husky modular box is IP65-rated against dust and water. It provides more than 3,000 cubic inches of storage space and comes with heavy-duty 8-inch all-terrain wheels. The extendable handle includes a quick-disconnect feature, allowing you to remove it for compact storage, while a built-in pass-through security mechanism allows you to use a padlock to keep all of your equipment safe and secure.
Like the Packout line, the Husky modular system includes a range of add-ons that you can attach to the base box, and a dual lock and release stacking mechanism allows you to customize your setup with any compatible accessory. The Husky Modular Rolling Toolbox costs $79.98, but is on sale for $69.98 at the time of this writing. It's well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on roughly 400 reviews.
DeWalt Toughsystem modular rolling toolbox
DeWalt is another popular manufacturer of power tools and hand tools, and it's also one of Milwaukee's primary competitors. The company is owned by Stanley Black & Decker and has a history dating back to the early 20th century. Today, DeWalt is known for its wide selection of robust power tools, but the company sells much more than drills and impact drivers. In reality, DeWalt produces everything from power and hand tools to safety equipment, generators, lawn and garden supplies, and tool storage solutions, including a solid modular rolling tool box.
The DeWalt Toughsystem 2.0 24 in. Modular Tool Box is available at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and various other home improvement stores, and it could be a solid alternative to the Milwaukee Packout rolling box. With a 250-pound total weight capacity, the DeWalt box can hold just as much weight as the Milwaukee version. However, at 24-inches wide, the DeWalt box is slightly larger, which may allow you to fit a bit more gear. It comes with 8-inch all-terrain wheels for rugged use, is IP65-rated to stand up against dust and liquid, and comes with a removable inner tray for organization.
The extendable handle can be removed for storage, while the auto-connect side latches make adding additional accessories quick and simple. The DeWalt Toughsystem modular tool storage line features various add-ons you can use to transform the base box into a complete and mobile workstation. With its regular $119.00 price tag, the DeWalt box is still cheaper than the Milwaukee Packout version, and it's also well-rated by customers, featuring 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 2,500 user reviews.
Craftsman Versastack rolling toolbox
When it comes to tools, Craftsman is a timeless and fairly recognizable brand. For decades, the Craftsman brand served as the in-house tool line for the department store, Sears. However, shortly before Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018, it sold the Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker, which also owns DeWalt. Today, you can buy Craftsman products at various stores, including Sears, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and various other vendors. While modern Craftsman tools don't have quite the same reputation for quality and durability as did products from yesteryear, Craftsman tools, and storage solutions, like the manufacturer's modular rolling tool boxes, can still make great options for entry-level pros and DIYers.
The Craftsman Tradestack Rolling Tool Box is available at Lowe's and could make a solid alternative to the Milwaukee Packout box. At 23.6 inches wide, the Craftsman Tradestack box is slightly larger than the Packout version. However, it's capable of supporting a maximum weight of 132 pounds, which is less than the Milwaukee product. The Tradestack box is IP65-rated against dust and water, while 7-inch wheels allow you to transport it around the shop and over uneven terrain on the job site.
It features an automatic drop-and-lock mechanism for stacking additional boxes or baskets on top of the base unit, and the structural foam construction is designed for long-lasting durability. The Tradestack line encompasses various add-ons to increase the base box's versatility, including additional tool boxes, organizational trays, and drawers. The base Tradestack box costs $89.98 and comes with 4.6 out of 5 stars based on numerous customer reviews.
Flex Stack Pack rolling modular toolbox
Flex is a German power tool manufacturer that's been around since 1922. The company was responsible for developing the very first angle grinder in 1954, revolutionizing the power tool industry and earning a reputation in Germany as a leading tool manufacturer. In 2013, the business was sold to Chervon, an international company based in China and focused on manufacturing, development, sales, and product testing. Today, Flex maintains its manufacturing headquarters in Germany, and you can buy Flex products all over the world, including through vendors like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Amazon. While Flex may be one of the less-familiar names on this list, the brand offers a robust inventory of power tools and gadgets, including a beefy rolling tool box.
The Flex Stack Pack Rolling Tool Box is a well-rated modular rolling tool box, and it could be worth checking out if you're considering a Milwaukee Packout product. As the base box for the Flex Stack Pack modular line, the 22-inch-wide rolling box can hold a maximum weight of 250 pounds, putting it on par with the Packout version. It comes with oversized 9-inch wheels to handle various types of terrain and jobsites as well as a removable telescoping handle for both convenient storage and easy transportation.
The box features a quick connect system for adding or removing additional units, while the impact-resistant polypropylene construction and aluminum corners help prevent damage and ensure lasting durability. The box is IP65-rated for all-weather protection and comes with built-in gas struts to make opening the lid quick and simple. The Flex Stack Pack system includes add-ons, like additional boxes and organizer bins, and the base rolling tool box costs $139.00. It's well-rated and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on various user reviews.
Ryobi Link modular rolling toolbox
Ryobi is another popular tool manufacturer and one of Milwaukee's top competitors. The company has been around since the 1940s, and it's consistently found on lists of the best power tool brands. The manufacturer sells everything from cordless and wireless power tools to outdoor lighting equipment, generators, cleaning products, and more. And while in-person Ryobi sales are limited to Home Depot, thanks to an exclusivity agreement shared by the two companies, you can buy Ryobi tools at various places online. One product that may be of particular interest to you if you're looking for Milwaukee Packout alternatives is Ryobi's version of the modular rolling tool box.
The Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box comes highly rated by customers and is, in fact, one of the better, cheaper alternatives to the Milwaukee Packout. At 20-inches wide, the base Ryobi Link box is slightly smaller than the Milwaukee version. However, it can support up to 200 pounds of cargo, putting it close to the Packout box in terms of weight capacity despite being nearly one-half the cost. The Link box comes with 9-inch wheels to tackle various types of terrain, a wide telescoping handle for convenient transportation, and heavy-duty latches to protect your expensive gear.
It's IP65-rated to stand up against dust and water, while a series of secure locking connection points allow you to add various other Link products to the base box. The Ryobi Link modular system offers an expansive selection of additional accessories and enhancements, and the base rolling tool box costs $89.98 normally but is on sale for $69.98 at the time of this writing. It's exceptionally well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on nearly 2,000 reviews.
Why did we choose to include these products?
We selected the products for this list based on a few important criteria: product features, price, and user testimony. First of all, we searched for viable alternatives to the Milwaukee Packout box by researching competitor brands that offer similar modular tool boxes. We endeavored to showcase a selection of products that provide similar benefits and capacities. While not every product on this list can support the same amount of weight as the Milwaukee box, and each modular system offers different add-ons and accessories, they all serve similar purposes and represent different levels in terms of price and needs.
Next, we searched for rolling tool boxes at various different price points. The Milwaukee Packout box is one of the most expensive modular rolling tool boxes on the market. So, many of the options covered here do come in cheaper. However, the list is varied and includes a couple of budget options, a few mid-range boxes, as well as one item coming in at roughly the same price as the Packout model. Finally, we wanted to hear what actual users had to say about these products, and we searched for the highest rated alternatives that we could find. Each product covered here has a minimum of 4.6 out of 5 stars, and we prioritized items that customers described as sturdy and convenient.
All that said, remember to do your own research when buying a tool storage solution. You should understand your own storage requirements, the space you have available, and how you plan to use the box. Taking those few things into consideration can help you buy the right product and avoid overspending on something you don't really need.