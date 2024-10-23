Husky Tool Chests: What You Should Know Before Buying
If you're someone who owns a large tool collection, you probably know that tool storage solutions can be pricey. That's especially true in industries like automotive repair, where technicians are often required to own massive, stationary toolkits, and where professional — not to mention extremely expensive — brands like Snap-On, Matco Tools, and Cornwell dominate the scene. It's less expensive to buy a smaller, mobile toolbox or bag if you're a plumber or electrician. However, you might still want a large box to keep at home. If that's the case, or if you're a professional mechanic looking for a cheaper alternative to Snap-On and other pro-tier brands, Husky tool chests could be worth checking out.
Husky is one of Home Depot's exclusive tool brands. The company has been around for roughly 100 years and is known for its solid tool kits, accessible prices, and, yes, tool chests. While Husky tool chests may not be the flashiest on the market, they're utilitarian, come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and feature some pretty useful and attractive characteristics. However, before you rush out to Home Depot to buy your own box, there are a few things you should know about Husky tool chests. Don't worry, we'll cover it all. From warranty information to styles, features, and weight capacities, here's everything you should know about Husky tool chests before buying.
Husky tool chests come with limited warranties
While most Husky hand tools come with a lifetime warranty, the majority of Husky tool chests come with limited warranties. In most cases, those limited warranties last for three to five years after the initial purchase date. However, many of the boxes in Husky's Professional Duty tool chest line come with limited lifetime warranties. Regardless of the duration, these product guarantees function in similar ways. Let's explain.
Husky's warranty is pretty solid. If at any point your product fails during the duration of the warranty, all you have to do is return it to your local Home Depot store along with a copy of your original receipt. According to that agreement, Home Depot is obligated to replace your defective item with one of equal or greater value. However, these warranties won't cover everything. If the company determines that your tool or tool chest is damaged as a result of improper use or even just normal wear and tear, it may deny your claim.
Before moving on, it's also worth mentioning that some Husky storage solutions do come with complete lifetime warranties. While, as mentioned, the brand's most popular tool chests and boxes come with mostly limited warranties, some of the company's garage cabinets feature a full lifetime guarantee. These products include things like tall, narrow cabinet sets, as well as shorter and wider cabinets that resemble standard tool chests. If you're in the market for a new toolbox or chest and you're a fan of protecting your investment with a lifetime warranty, you should explore all of Husky's storage solutions before making a purchase.
Husky tool chests come in various size and styles
We mentioned earlier that Husky tool chests and boxes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles. It's important to understand the differences between the various types of chests offered by Husky when making a purchase, as different styles and sizes can be useful for distinct jobs and applications. For example, you'll want to decide whether you need a mobile chest with casters or a large, stationary box with a built-in workspace.
One of the most basic and popular tool chests sold by Husky is the 46 in. Gloss Black Mobile Workbench Cabinet. It features nine drawers, each with a 100-pound weight capacity, a built-in power strip with six outlets and two USB ports, four casters for mobility, and a heavy-duty wooden work surface. The chest is versatile for DIYers and pros, and it could be a solid option for home garages, workshops, and professional settings.
The 56 in. 23-Drawer Combination Rolling Tool Chest and Top Tool Cabinet Set in Matte Black is another popular option, especially if you need extra storage space. This model features two boxes: a 56-inch bottom box and a top chest with a large open space above the drawers, and the two boxes combine to offer a weight capacity of 3,000 pounds. Smaller options, like the 27 in. 5-Drawer Gloss Black Rolling Tool Cabinet, are ideal for mobile workstations, cramped spaces, and other types of professionals, like tattoo artists.
Besides the three popular models covered above, Husky builds various other types of toolboxes and chests. They come in a wide selection of colors and sizes. You can opt for a massive mechanic's box at 96-inches wide, a complete home workstation with a built-in pegboard for tool storage, and everything in between.
Husky tool chests come with relatively accessible prices
Perhaps one of the most attractive features of Husky tool chests — and one of the primary reasons why they've become so popular — are the largely accessible price tags. In fact, Husky is one of the best cheaper alternatives to Matco Tools' toolboxes, as well as those built by other professional brands like Snap-On, Cornwell, and Mac Tools. That's because boxes and chests built by premium brands like Snap-On come with extremely costly price tags. It's not uncommon for these products to exceed $10,000, and even if you want a basic cart, you should expect to pay close to or more than a grand.
In comparison, most Husky tool chests cost less than $1,000. There are exceptions to that statement; for example, some of the larger chests designed more for professionals can cost over $3,000. However, many of the brand's most popular storage options fall well below the $1,000-mark. Several hundred dollars is still a lot of money for most people, but considering the competition, most Husky boxes and chests represent thousands of dollars in savings.
If you're a pro or even a hobbyist, those savings are huge — they allow you to spend more money on pricier, more specialized tools and flesh out your kit without taking out a loan or a second mortgage on your house. And whether you're a pro or a casual DIYer, if you're in the market for a new tool chest or box, you should at least consider Husky before making your final decision.