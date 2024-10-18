5 Cheaper Alternatives To Matco Tools' Toolboxes

When it comes to budget tools, few stores can compete with Harbor Freight. The company is known for its affordable selection of tools for home mechanics, and it's developed a reputation as a premier location for buying quality tools on a budget. Harbor Freight maintains many in-house brands, which range in terms of price and quality from low-budget to upper-mid-tier. Regarding Harbor Freight brands that build quality and affordable toolboxes, U.S. General is extremely tough to beat.

U.S. General tool cabinets and carts are a common sight in auto repair shops around the country. Many young techs opt for a U.S. General cart as their first tool storage option when just starting in the industry. The brand's toolboxes, cabinets, and carts are popular for its affordable prices and relatively high quality, and, if you treat them properly, they can stand up to years of professional shop use.

One of the most popular products sold by U.S. General is the 30-inch 4-Drawer Tech Cart. It's the first cart I ever bought myself, and it's still in solid condition today after years of demanding use. The cart costs $229.99, but you can regularly find it on sale for discounted rates. It features 4.7 out of five stars based on more than 100 user reviews, can support up to 580 pounds, and comes in eight color options. In comparison, Matco sells a similar cart for $1,099.00. The Matco version is slightly taller, but has a lower overall weight capacity. Both products come with limited warranties, four drawers, and a bottom storage area, but the Matco cart costs nearly five times as much as the Harbor Freight model.

