5 Cheaper Alternatives To Milwaukee Packout

Milwaukee is one of the most well-known tool brands on the shelves, especially due to the tool company's rich history. However, the high-end brand is also known for being pricey, from its expensive battery systems to the vast Packout storage system. With the amount of Packout add-ons available, giving all your tools a home can become expensive.

Though Milwaukee created a prevalent modular storage system for the tool industry, that doesn't mean other brands haven't stepped up their game to be valuable competitors. In fact, other tool companies have been able to produce similar products to Milwaukee's Packout additions and more, but at a more affordable cost for those of you who are budget-conscious.

Based on both high ratings to ensure a reliable product and similar features, so we're still showing the same style of storage option, here are five cheaper alternatives to Milwaukee Packout toolboxes and accessories. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of our article.