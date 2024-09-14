5 Cheaper Alternatives To Milwaukee Packout
Milwaukee is one of the most well-known tool brands on the shelves, especially due to the tool company's rich history. However, the high-end brand is also known for being pricey, from its expensive battery systems to the vast Packout storage system. With the amount of Packout add-ons available, giving all your tools a home can become expensive.
Though Milwaukee created a prevalent modular storage system for the tool industry, that doesn't mean other brands haven't stepped up their game to be valuable competitors. In fact, other tool companies have been able to produce similar products to Milwaukee's Packout additions and more, but at a more affordable cost for those of you who are budget-conscious.
Based on both high ratings to ensure a reliable product and similar features, so we're still showing the same style of storage option, here are five cheaper alternatives to Milwaukee Packout toolboxes and accessories. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of our article.
Ridgid Gear System Stackable 22-inch Rolling Tool Box Set
When you're investing in a modular storage system, it can become a bit overwhelming given the different types of toolboxes and accessories within a brand. As a starter kit, many have flocked to Milwaukee's rolling tool boxes, like the Packout 22-inch Rolling Toolbox Set for $309. A fairly cheaper competitor for this collection is Ridgid's Gear System Stackable 22-inch Rolling Tool Box Set for $205.
With nearly a $100 difference in price, these two sets both come with a large rolling tool box, a medium tool box, and a smaller tool box. Each of these tool boxes is 22 inches wide. In addition, Ridgid also comes with a compact organizer to secure on top which has removable bins for bolts, nuts, and other small pieces of hardware. Both toolbox sets are IP65 rated, which means they will be protected against rain and dust, making them perfect for dirty job sites.
At 5,000 cubic inches, Ridgid's holding capacity is higher than Packout's, which is 3,450 cubic inches. However, it's also a bit heavier to drag around on its all-terrain wheels at 34 pounds compared to Packout's 23 pounds. Additionally, there is a slight difference in how the Ridgid and Milwaukee tool boxes unstack. Ridgid has a side locking system, while Milwaukee's is in the front with a little lever. They do both have the same weight capacity of 250 pounds, though.
Kobalt Casestack 2-Drawer Black Plastic Tool Box
Not everyone is a fan of the tool bucket style because smaller tools tend to get lost in a big open space like that. Milwaukee's Packout system has the 22-inch 2-Drawer Tool Box for $156, but a similar yet cheaper option is the Kobalt Casestack 2-Drawer Black Plastic Tool Box at Lowe's for $99. They both come with metal drawer slides for easy accessibility as well as dividers, so you have the option to either leave the drawer open for bigger tools or organize it into compartments.
The specs on these tool toolboxes are a bit different, though. The Packout version is the brand's standard 22 inches in width, 14.3 inches in height, and 16.3 inches in depth, while both drawers are 5 inches deep. The Kobalt Casestack version is smaller in width at 14.16 inches and depth at 13.5 inches but taller at 21 inches. The drawers are 4.5 inches deep as well. So Kobalt is a bit smaller, but it does come with a handle for easy transport. However, Milwaukee has a metal-reinforced locking point to keep the drawers in place.
Ryobi Link 17-inch Tool Bag
What's so cool about modular storage systems is that brands are coming out with tool organizers that can attach to the system that aren't even toolboxes. Packout has the 15-inch Structures Tool Bag that is quite pricey at $270, but it's hard to deny how handy this Milwaukee tool bag is. There are a total of 65 pockets along with a stamped metal tape clip and YKK zippers. However, the specs state that it can only handle 50 pounds of weight.
Ryobi's Link 17-inch Tool Bag, which has the same ability to attach to Ryobi's Link modular storage system, is a bit bigger in terms of space and costs a lot less at $55. However, it only has 39 pockets and instead of a tape measure clip, it has straps to hold a bigger level. Although, this toolbox can hold up to 60 pounds of weight.
These two tool bags do have some things in common, though. They're both made from 1680D and 1800D Ballistic nylon, which is a tough basket weaved synthetic material, making them incredibly durable. They also both come with padded shoulder straps, so you can comfortably carry either of them around the job site or from the vehicle if need be.
Hart Stack System Tool Box With Small Blue Organizer
Whether you need a bit of space to hold your drills or you want to have a shallow box to put miscellaneous tools, nearly every modular storage system has a tool box to serve that purpose. For Milwaukee, the Packout 22-inch Medium Red Tool Box, which also comes in the rolling set mentioned above, goes for $80 by itself. It's just as heavy-duty as all the other Milwaukee Packout options, but know it doesn't come with anything other than the box. If you're on a budget, a much cheaper option is the Hart Stack System Tool Box With Small Blue Organizer. You can pick up this tool box at Walmart for $28.
The Packout toolbox has a weight capacity of 75 pounds with a 22-inch length by 16-inch width dimensions by 6.5 inches height. Meanwhile, the Hart brand can handle 47.5 pounds of capacity and measures 20.67-inch length by 13.5 inches width by 5.79 inches height. With that said, the Hart toolbox does run a bit smaller but has more length to it to create room for longer tools. It also comes with a small organizer that can either stay inside the tool box or attach to the top for more space.
Ryobi Link Modular Dolly Multi-Purpose Rolling Base
Though a rolling base only works on the modular tool system that it accompanies, if you're figuring out which tool box set to invest in, it may be a good idea to compare even the smallest purposeful accessories. The Milwaukee Packout Dolly Multi-Purpose Utility Tool Cart costs $99. Meanwhile, the Ryobi Link Modular Dolly Multi-Purpose Rolling Base is priced at $70. Both of these rolling accessories can be found at Home Depot.
The Packout version of this dolly is 24 inches by 18 inches to accommodate the hearty size of Milwaukee's tool boxes. It can also hold up to 250 pounds of weight and comes with a quick-stop loading lever. Ryobi's version is also 24 inches by 18 inches, but only holds up to 200 pounds. However, they both have smooth roll wheels and locking casters to keep your tool boxes steady when you're using them or safety put away when not in use. They're also made of impact-resistance material, so both will do well taking a beating on the job site.
Our methodology for selecting these Milwaukee Packout alternatives
When selecting these modular tool box alternatives, the first thing we looked at was which storage options were more popular to ensure that they would be something that readers are relatively interested in. For example, the three-pack stackable tool boxes on a rolling system is a great starter pack, so we wanted to find a cheaper option with the same rigidness as Milwaukee. Additionally, for each alternative, we made sure that they were fairly close in style and features compared to the Packout counterparts. The essence of this article is to find something cheaper, not to suggest a substitute that doesn't perform the same type of function as the more expensive Packout option.
Additionally, we wanted to make sure that the alternatives had good reviews from users. Each option has at least a four out of five-star rating. We do want to add that each alternate selection is definitely cheaper — however, the range of prices differs. Some comparisons are merely $20 in price difference, while others can range as much as $130. Additionally, other modular storage systems besides the ones mentioned in the section may sell the same type of tool box or accessory for an even cheaper price. With that said, we encourage you to do some extra research to ensure that you are purchasing the best modular tool storage system for your needs.