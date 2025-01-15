4 DeWalt Tools You Might Want To Avoid, According To Owners
DeWalt is a major name in the tool world, thanks primarily to its impressive power tool catalog. The iconic black and yellow brand has the means to get all kinds of jobs done, and it's still expanding its offerings with several new DeWalt tools to add to your arsenal in 2025. Of course, there's more to a successful tool provider than mere selection. The tools themselves need to be of reasonable price and quality as well, and for the most part, DeWalt doesn't disappoint with the bulk of its tools.
Unsurprisingly, DeWalt didn't become a favorite on job sites and in at-home toolboxes for making poor-quality products. Many users swear by the DeWalt tools they've used throughout the years, approving of their quality and price. Some have even come to stand out as high-value DeWalt items that run under $100, finding the perfect balance between cost and capability. DeWalt's track record isn't spotless, with some major misses occupying the same product catalog as its greatest successes, but there are just as many products that customers recommend you steer clear of these specific DeWalt tools.
DeWalt's cordless heat guns haven't met expectations for many
Heat guns can come in handy for a variety of tasks. They can shrink protective tubing to wire, make PVC easier to work with, and help out with a host of other jobs. Unfortunately, many customers can't in good conscience recommend DeWalt's cordless heat guns for everyone.
The biggest reason why DeWalt cordless heat guns aren't considered must-haves is that they just don't put out a lot of heat. "It's handy, but only for a very limited set of tasks. You *aren't* going to use it to take a vinyl wrap off a vehicle, or any other large scale," said Redditor u/yungingr in a thread by u/DryTumbleweed7866, who considers the heat gun to be their worst tool purchase. Others note that it's good for little more than warming up your hands or melting a bit of ice quickly. Anything beyond that and it's a total pass.
According to one review on the Home Depot listing for the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless heat gun, user JEFF highlighted another issue with these tools: "Nice product but it eats thru batteries." A heat gun that doesn't produce very hot air and only does so in short bursts before a battery change is needed is hardly an efficient appliance. u/emmapointthree on Reddit recommends either investing in a corded DeWalt heat gun if you really want to stick with the brand or look to other tool companies for a superior cordless heat gun.
Battery-powered pressure washers from DeWalt are far from favored
Sometimes, cleaning large surfaces calls for more than rags, brushes, and soapy water. Pressure washers are great for blasting dirt and grime off of houses, sheds, and similar structures, returning them to their former glory. As for DeWalt's battery-operated pressure washers, however, customers don't think they're the best choice for such tasks.
"[Not] only is the power lacking, it just feels cheap. When I used it, I was always concerned about the hose attachment," u/Tubby7243 said of the DeWalt 20V pressure washer in a Reddit thread about regrettable DeWalt purchases. Others, like u/NotJimIrsay, also warned of hose and wand troubles if a user isn't aware. In fact, they don't even think you should use the included quick connect fitting at all, suggesting, "Concoct your own fitting that matches the brittle plastic one that comes with the unit. It's junk, most people break it during the first use."
In a separate thread, u/TheAlamoo added that the battery-powered washer's flow rate left much to be desired, driving home the idea that it's best used on small, simple jobs. It can struggle with the caked-on dirt and debris one might find stuck in a vehicle. Adjacent to the pressure washer's ability to actually clean surfaces is its noise level, which can get pretty loud, and its heavy weight. Some recommend opting for a plug-in unit if you want something less noisy and cumbersome. Alternatively, depending on the cost and how long you need it, renting a pressure washer from Home Depot is always an option.
DeWalt's cordless dust extractor falls severely short
Maintaining a clean work area is important, especially for the sake of one's health. Small particles flying through the air can irritate the eyes and lungs, so that's where dust extractors come in, as they will suck up small, potentially hazardous materials with ease. If only DeWalt's cordless dust extractor could actually do this to some level of success, like the Makita vacuums that deliver but don't break the bank.
According to numerous customers, the DeWalt 20V MAX dust extractor ironically does a poor job of extracting dust. In a thread about the tool, u/svideo commented, "I have 3 DW vacs at this point and this thing is, by far, the worst of the lot. I don't even know who it's supposed to be for, it doesn't have enough suction for cleanup, it can barely suck enough for dust collection, but the second you use it for dust it clogs the filter." Other commenters shared similar sentiments regarding the extractor's insufficient suction and frustrating tendency to clog up.
Sadly for the dust extractor, reviews on the DeWalt website aren't much kinder. Some continue to highlight its lack of suction power, while others discuss another major issue entirely. "Nothing fits. Just like all the other reviews say. There's a dude that 3d prints a coupler to connect to sanders and saws. It solves the connection problem," said DeWalt user DerekTheRed of the tool's attachments and their inability to attach. go2gi even tried buying pretty much every connector DeWalt makes, only for nothing to work out.
DeWalt hasn't won people over with its edgers
When all the mowing and weed trimming is done, you can't go wrong by bringing out your edger. These tools are designed to create nice, clean lines between pavement and grass, wrapping up a day of landscaping with ease. That's the case with most edgers except for those from DeWalt, which owners explain aren't worth adding to your tool shed.
Users have reported a few different issues with DeWalt's edgers. In the case of the 60V MAX model, it has been called pretty flimsy and easy to break. "Edger has a single wheel and is very light weight which does not work well for edging. Rear deflector broke off after second use," wrote ecsengineer on the DeWalt website, while Ex Dewalt Fan recalled their edger falling apart with the removal of a single bolt when trying to replace the blade.
Meanwhile, the 20V MAX edger has been thoroughly criticized as well by those on the DeWalt website. While some warned that these edgers have a mind of their own and can work totally at random, others had theirs simply die out after a handful of uses, even with a fresh battery. "It wouldn't quite cut through the turf edge completely despite multiple attempts and blade depth adjustments. When it did manage to get through a spot, it would stall after about a foot. I'd have to lift the tool and cycle the trigger a couple times to get it to run again," 24bics shared of their experience with it.
DeWalt can be a solid brand, but even it miss. In such cases, it might be best to look into user-recommended DeWalt alternatives that are actually worth buying.