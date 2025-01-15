4 DeWalt Tools You Might Want To Avoid, According To Owners

Heat guns can come in handy for a variety of tasks. They can shrink protective tubing to wire, make PVC easier to work with, and help out with a host of other jobs. Unfortunately, many customers can't in good conscience recommend DeWalt's cordless heat guns for everyone.

The biggest reason why DeWalt cordless heat guns aren't considered must-haves is that they just don't put out a lot of heat. "It's handy, but only for a very limited set of tasks. You *aren't* going to use it to take a vinyl wrap off a vehicle, or any other large scale," said Redditor u/yungingr in a thread by u/DryTumbleweed7866, who considers the heat gun to be their worst tool purchase. Others note that it's good for little more than warming up your hands or melting a bit of ice quickly. Anything beyond that and it's a total pass.

According to one review on the Home Depot listing for the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless heat gun, user JEFF highlighted another issue with these tools: "Nice product but it eats thru batteries." A heat gun that doesn't produce very hot air and only does so in short bursts before a battery change is needed is hardly an efficient appliance. u/emmapointthree on Reddit recommends either investing in a corded DeWalt heat gun if you really want to stick with the brand or look to other tool companies for a superior cordless heat gun.

