How Long Can You Rent A Pressure Washer From Home Depot & What Does It Cost?
At this time of year, pressure washers are the best friends of homeowners everywhere. Whether you have a driveway or patio caked with mud, a car covered in pollen, or a roof collecting leaves and debris, a quality pressure washer can tackle it all and can even be used in ways you may not have realized. Regardless of your intent with the device, the first step to working with a pressure washer — after figuring out what brand is best for you — is to get your hands on one.
Buying a pressure washer for yourself is certainly a good investment. Nowadays, there is no shortage of fantastic options available made to handle a variety of surfaces and messes, meaning there's sure to be one that suits your needs. But for some, it may not be necessary to purchase one right off the bat. Whether you're a novice user who simply wants to get a feel for a pressure washer or you only need the device for a one-time job, it's possible to get your hands on a pressure washer without committing to buying one right away.
In fact, among the many unique and unexpected services offered by your local Home Depot are pressure washer rentals, allowing customers to use one of these power tools for a select amount of time at affordable rates. Here's what you need to know about how long you can rent a pressure washer from Home Depot and the cost involved.
The length of time and cost of renting pressure washers from Home Depot
There are currently three kinds of pressure washers you can rent from Home Depot — electric and gas-powered washers rated at up to 2700 PSI, and gas-powered washers rated up to 4000 PSI, all from the company Mi-T-M. Understanding what each kind has to offer is essential to determining what you'll be renting. Whichever road you go down, the rental process remains the same, where, on the Home Depot website, you enter the intended pickup and drop-off times, select your desired location, and put down your deposit. Additionally, you will need to present valid identification when going to pick up your rental.
The Mi-T-M electric pressure washer available for rent delivers up to 1400 PSI, making it a perfect choice for homeowners performing light-duty cleaning jobs on patios, cars, windows, and more. Users have a choice between renting for four hours for $33, $47 per day, $188 per week, or $564 for four weeks. For those looking for a tool that will aid in deck restoration, concrete cleaning, and similar mid-duty tasks, the Mi-T-M gas-powered 2000-2700 PSI washer is best for you. Rental prices are $61 for four hours, $87 per day, $348 per week, and $1,044 for one month.
Finally, there is the Mi-T-M gas-powered 3500-4000 PSI pressure washer. Powered by a 389 CC Honda overhead valve engine, this mean machine is ideal for professionals seeking an industrial-grade power tool for heavy-duty sanitation and removal jobs. It goes for either $71 for four hours, $102 per day, $408 per week, or $1.224 for one month.
What to know about pressure washer accessory rentals from Home Depot
Along with providing a variety of powerful pressure washers for rent, Home Depot also carries several useful accessories to aid in your task. As with the pressure washer itself, the job you are performing will inform you of what kind of additional items are needed, if required at all.
One of the most helpful is the Mi-T-M 18-foot wand extension. This tool quick connects to your pressure washer hose to allow for greater reach. Given how wet the area is likely to become while you're cleaning, not having to rely on lanky ladders or stools will help make the job safer. Rental prices start at $11 for four hours, $15 a day, $60 a week, or $180 for four weeks.
Home Depot also offers two different driveway and surface cleaners. These accessories are ideal for jobs that a pressure washing hose on its own may take longer to complete, primarily, as its name implies, cleaning large flat surfaces such as decks, sidewalks, and driveways. Home Depot offers the Mi-T-M Compact Driveway and Surface Cleaner at $13 for four hours, $19 per day, $76 per week, and $228 for four weeks. A walk-behind model is also available starting at $26 for four hours, $37 per day, $148 per week, and $444 for four weeks.