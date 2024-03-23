4 Unexpected Services That Home Depot Offers

Home Depot is probably best known as a one-stop shop for a wide selection of tools for customers across multiple budgets, home-improvement hardware like gutters and nails, lots of shapes and sizes of wood, plants, and so on. The chain also offers some services you can call upon to help you install a new door or renovate a kitchen, among others.

What folks may not realize is that these services extend beyond the typical home repairs and enhancements we typically associate with a warehouse-sized hardware store. You can use Home Depot's Pro Referral program to find professionals across many fields to help you with everything from solar power to high-speed internet.

Be aware that many of these services will be performed by local specialists and not specifically by Home Depot — though it does state that all of them are insured, licensed, and have had their backgrounds checked through it.