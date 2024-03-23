4 Unexpected Services That Home Depot Offers
Home Depot is probably best known as a one-stop shop for a wide selection of tools for customers across multiple budgets, home-improvement hardware like gutters and nails, lots of shapes and sizes of wood, plants, and so on. The chain also offers some services you can call upon to help you install a new door or renovate a kitchen, among others.
What folks may not realize is that these services extend beyond the typical home repairs and enhancements we typically associate with a warehouse-sized hardware store. You can use Home Depot's Pro Referral program to find professionals across many fields to help you with everything from solar power to high-speed internet.
Be aware that many of these services will be performed by local specialists and not specifically by Home Depot — though it does state that all of them are insured, licensed, and have had their backgrounds checked through it.
Solar and EV
Besides the more obvious installation and repair services like electrical wiring and outlets, Home Depot also offers to handle solar power needs. However, take note that the availability of some of these services will depend on your location and local laws there, in which case you may need to look into alternatives.
Home Depot can get you in touch via its Pro Referral program to get you started on installing an off-grid solar electrical system, which is separate from any local power grids and reliant on battery storage. If you're interested in adding panels to your home exterior rather than going off-grid, solar panel installation is also available and includes consultation, the design of a customized power system, and full-service installation. The same goes for its solar pool heater installation service.
If you have or are planning to own an EV, level 2 charger installation is also something it can help you with. You can get an assessment and cost estimate for free, but the installation cost can vary depending on whether or not it's being hard-wired or extra work is needed to accommodate wiring.
Smart home hardware
Home Depot doesn't specify smart appliances in any of its Home Services offerings (they aren't mentioned), but it can help you with smaller smart home devices. Once again call on the Pro Referral program to connect you with a local specialist to take care of the job.
These specialists can handle smart doorbells and smart door lock installations on your behalf, along with getting you set up with a smart thermostat. They can also install smart lighting or dimmers for you if you need them. Smart home energy monitors are on the list as well. There's no specific make or model provided so plan to have one ready, or be ready to discuss your options once you're in touch with your specialist.
You also don't need to limit yourself to one contact. Home Depot encourages vetting several to acquire multiple price quotes. This will allow you to find someone who best fits your schedule and availability.
AT&T Fiber internet
Even your internet can be handled by Home Depot (by proxy, anyway). It can get you in touch with an "AT&T Expert" to discuss one of three available Fiber-Optic internet options with the current bonus of a $100 to $200 Home Depot gift card (based on which service you pick). That's good until June 30, 2024.
Available plans start with the $55 per month Internet 300, which advertises 300Mbps download speeds. Or if you expect multiple users to be streaming or sharing files, there's the 500Mbps Internet 500 plan for $65 a month. Though when you've got a household full of people who are streaming, playing games online, telecommuting, or generally staying connected, the Internet 1000 plan (with 1000Mpbs downloads, of course) for $80 every month might be a better fit.
As is typical with home internet services, prices and availability can vary depending on your location and state laws. So be sure to ask plenty of questions before signing any paperwork.
Holiday lighting
Have you ever seen those elaborate glowing light displays that envelop homes in your neighborhood around the holidays? Well, that previously-mentioned Pro Referral program can help you with that, too.
Tell them what you want and where you are, and you should receive multiple suggestions for local pros who can help you with everything from setup to installation. They'll also offer price quotes, so you can shop around first. You'll most likely need to supply the decorations, or potentially pay for any new ones needed in your setup, but the option is there.
Similarly, you can connect with specialists to help repair your holiday display. As with the installation, your choices will be determined by availability and location, and you might want to get a few price quotes to compare. Why stress over burnt-out bulbs or flickering inflatables if you can afford to have a professional fix it?