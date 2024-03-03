5 Green Energy Alternatives For Homes That Can't Use Solar Panels

Solar panels come to mind when many think of leading a greener lifestyle. For years, experts have told us that solar panels are a renewable energy source that can lower our carbon footprint, reduce our electricity bill, and even increase the value of our homes. However, for many of us, solar panels aren't an option.

Let's say you rent an apartment or a house. In that case, no matter how much you'd like to contribute to the well-being of the planet by switching to solar power, unless you find a community powered by solar panels or a landlord willing to install them, it's unlikely you'll be able to make the switch on your own.

Depending on what part of the country you live in, even if you own your home, your homeowners association (HOA) may have rules against installing solar panels. Sometimes, it just comes down to living in a part of the country where your home doesn't get much sun, making solar panels less than optimal. You may think that if you fall into one of the above categories, you'll have to continue relying on fossil fuel-powered electricity sources. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Green energy alternatives for homes exist that don't require installing solar panels.