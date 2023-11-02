8 Strange Renewable Energy Sources Being Explored Today

The increasing adoption of renewable energy mandates by countries around the world has led to massive investment in the green energy sector, although for now, energy generation in the U.S. is still dominated by fossil fuels. It's estimated that just 21.5% of all electricity generated in the U.S. in 2022 came from renewable sources, but a number of ongoing wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects promise to increase that figure in the near future. However, while the three most popular sources of renewable energy continue to become more prevalent, research is also ongoing to find more unusual sources of energy.

One of the most promising ways to find new renewable energy sources is to look at waste. Whether it's coffee waste, wasted heat, or even human waste, there are teams of researchers looking at ways to convert them all into ready sources of energy. Some of these unique energy generation schemes already have smaller-scale prototype systems in place, although for now, none have been widely adopted. Nonetheless, these eight all have plenty of potential — even if they're all very strange.