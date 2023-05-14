4 Tesla Solar Roof Alternatives To Check Out In 2023

The use of consumer solar technology has continued to expand across the U.S. Output from consumer solar panels rose to a level equating to power for 24 million homes in the United States, and in the last 10 years, the industry has added jobs at a rate five times faster than the total U.S. average (a 167% increase). Even with enormous increases in adoption, estimates place the potential for generating electricity — through residential and commercial rooftop solar installations alone — at roughly 40% of the country's demand (as of 2018).

This is where the Tesla Solar Roof options (the Solar Roof and Solar Panels) have come into play. The Tesla Solar Roof is a great way to take advantage of minimalistic coverage that maintains the longevity of the roof, while adding an electric production capability to the fabric of the property. Rather than installing solar panels across the roof and then caring for both features, the tiles that make up the roof itself also collect energy from the sun.

Yet, in 2021 Elon Musk announced that Tesla would stop selling Solar Roof installations without the brand's Powerwall accompanying the setup. Around the same time, prices for the sophisticated solar collection tiles suddenly increased by about 30%, including those who had already signed contracts to have the feature installed. With these restrictions making Tesla's offering less attractive to the consumer (30% less attractive), a search for solar roof alternatives is a must.