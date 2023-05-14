4 Tesla Solar Roof Alternatives To Check Out In 2023
The use of consumer solar technology has continued to expand across the U.S. Output from consumer solar panels rose to a level equating to power for 24 million homes in the United States, and in the last 10 years, the industry has added jobs at a rate five times faster than the total U.S. average (a 167% increase). Even with enormous increases in adoption, estimates place the potential for generating electricity — through residential and commercial rooftop solar installations alone — at roughly 40% of the country's demand (as of 2018).
This is where the Tesla Solar Roof options (the Solar Roof and Solar Panels) have come into play. The Tesla Solar Roof is a great way to take advantage of minimalistic coverage that maintains the longevity of the roof, while adding an electric production capability to the fabric of the property. Rather than installing solar panels across the roof and then caring for both features, the tiles that make up the roof itself also collect energy from the sun.
Yet, in 2021 Elon Musk announced that Tesla would stop selling Solar Roof installations without the brand's Powerwall accompanying the setup. Around the same time, prices for the sophisticated solar collection tiles suddenly increased by about 30%, including those who had already signed contracts to have the feature installed. With these restrictions making Tesla's offering less attractive to the consumer (30% less attractive), a search for solar roof alternatives is a must.
Luma Solar
The Luma Solar range may be the oldest solar roof option on the market. The Detroit-based Luma Solar team was constructing solar roof shingles for nearly a decade before Tesla announced its entry into this space. The company developed its solar shingles in 2007, and received a safety approval for the product in 2010. This experience, and many years of battle against two gigantic competitors in Dow Chemical, and later Tesla, have forged Luma Solar into an innovator.
The solar roof shingles from Luma Solar are installed just like metal roof tiles. They measure 54.37 inches across by 15.62 inches high, with an exposed collection area just shy of these numbers. The solar shingles provide up to 80 watts of power apiece, besting the Tesla offering of 72W per tile (and they're slightly larger than the 45-inch by 15-inch construction from Tesla).
Luma Solar seemingly offers the only upgradable solar system on the market as well, and the shingles are three times stronger than traditional tiles. This makes them rated for Category 5 hurricane force winds and above. In addition to the serious power production and other features, the Luma Solar shingle system comes with a lifetime warranty for the singles themselves, and a 25 year power warranty.
SunTegra solar shingles and tiles
SunTegra offers solar tiles and shingles that are seamlessly integrated with the surrounding roof construction. Shingles offer a max power rating of 110 watts, and the tiles provide up to 70 watts of power generation. Either choice is installed without the need to add racking equipment, allowing for a fast installation and a low-profile fit that blends directly into the profile of the roof.
SunTegra shingles and tiles offer a maximum wind rating of 130 miles per hour, and an effective operational temperature ranging from -40C to 90C (-40 degrees Fahrenheit to 194 degrees Fahrenheit). This makes the installation a valuable addition to homes across various climate zones in the United States.
These shingles are also installed with half the volume of parts than a conventional solar system. The shingles weigh 18 pounds, each with a 52-inch by 23-inch surface, and the tiles come in at 15 pounds, covering a 52-inch by 16-inch area. Both tile and shingle options come with a 25-year limited power warranty, and a 10-year limited product warranty.
CertainTeed
CertainTeed's Solstice Panel is yet another great alternative to the Tesla Solar Roof. The 400/440 watt panels are built with 108 half-cells and three bypass diodes integrated into the structure. They measure 67.75 inches (400W configuration) or 74.92 inches long (440W configuration) by 44.6 inches wide — and are each 1.37 inches thick.
The 400W panel weighs 45.8 pounds, and the higher output 440W option comes in at 51.8 pounds. Both solar panels can handle a maximum wind and snow load of 112 pounds per foot each, and retain operation between -40 degrees and 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
Solstice Shingles are another quality option from the brand. Each shingle offers a maximum power rating of 70 watts, utilizing 14 cells in series and two bypass diodes, as well as offering the same operating temperature rating as the panels. Each unit is 46.79 by 17.64 inches, and 0.875 inches thick.
CertainTeed offers a power output warranty of 25 years across both options, 10-year warranty coverage of other components, as well as a 10-year 110 mile per hour wind warranty on Solstice Shingles. CertainTeed has also been a source for building products, including roofing essentials, for over 100 years. Services relating to your roof will be handled by an established name in the industry, rather than a new outlet that potentially may not have the resources to handle a sudden influx of warranty claims or repair requests after a storm, for instance.
Exasun X-Tiles and X-Roof
Exasun is a Dutch solar company located in The Netherlands. The firm was founded in 2012, and will soon offer access to solar roof technology for customers across the European continent through its partnership with Weinerberger. In late 2022, it was announced that the company had raised 9 million Euro in an effort to continue expanding its presence internationally. This means that buyers will be able to take advantage of the solar roof products offered by Exasun in a wide range of international markets as well.
The Exasun solar roof can be installed using X-Roof panels that take over the roof's duties wholesale, or X-Tile pieces that can be installed in place of existing roofing tiles. The X-Roof system weighs 57 pounds per square meter, and the X-Tile installation comes in at 55 pounds per square meter, with electricity production ratings of 190 and 160 watt peaks per square meter, respectively.
The roofing solutions are estimated to offer a lifespan of over 30 years, and they're fireproof, resistant to hailstones, and the products have been tested by Kiwa for wind and water resistance.