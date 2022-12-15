Are Solar Roofs The Future For EVs? Here's What The Experts Say

One of the biggest challenges of automakers is keeping the price of their electric vehicles as cheap as possible to have a competitive edge. Automakers like Ford, Tesla, GM, and Honda are working on strategies to cut down their production costs and offer cheaper EVs to drive up their numbers. In addition to that, the Biden administration introduced tax cuts for electric vehicles to increase demand and promote local manufacturing.

The problem is, EV solar roofs are expensive to install — and they don't make your electric vehicle cheaper. "It's obviously still really expensive. We have spent a lot of time on developing it and making it work correctly," Henrik Fisker, the CEO of Fisker told MotorTrend. In fact, Fisker doesn't offer the solar roof on all of its models — it only comes with its most expensive trim, the Fisker Ocean Extreme at $68,999.

But to give credit where it's due, Fisker offers one of the cheapest EVs with a solar roof. Case in point? The Lightyear One solar EV with a solar roof is expected to be sold at around $170,000, and the Humble One will start at $109,000. The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is another cool EV that comes with a solar roof, although its starting price hasn't yet been confirmed.