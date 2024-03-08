5 Common Myths About Solar Panels: And The Facts Behind Them

The equipment required for a solar power system varies slightly depending on whether it's off-grid or grid-tied. However, both types start with solar panels. Solar panels contain multiple photovoltaic (PV) cells, also known as solar cells, that use the sun's energy to excite electrons and create streams of electricity. With strength-in-numbers, each PV cell chips in to create useable levels of electrical current.

In off-grid systems, the electrical current generated by the solar array, or the collection of solar panels, feeds power into a solar charge controller. Solar charge controllers limit the flow of electricity from the solar panels to the batteries to keep them charged but prevent overcharging.

The final component is an inverter. Inverters take DC electricity – directly from the solar panels in grid-tied systems or the off-grid system's batteries – and inverts it to AC to power our home's electrical needs. Off-grid and grid-tied systems with battery back-up often use an inverter with built-in charging capability (inverter/charger) to allow battery charging from grid or generator power as needed.

In addition to these major components, the installation requires wires, cables, switches, breakers, fuses, and more to safely connect them. Local building codes often require specific installation procedures, equipment, and certified technicians. With the various requirements, equipment needs, and goals for each solar power system, the myths surrounding solar come as no surprise.