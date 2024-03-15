The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Home Depot
For doers who want to get it done, The Home Depot is a prime destination. Since being founded in 1978, the company has been a leader in providing a wide variety of must-have tools for home improvement and construction. The downside to The Home Depot being such a well-established and trusted brand, however, is that the company can push its more expensive products into the consumer's eye and likely make a buck in doing so.
If you're an avid Home Depot shopper, chances are you know the feeling. You enter Home Depot not knowing what to get right away and exit the store with a sizable dent in your bank account. What's worse is an expensive product that ends up not working or proves useless, which is bound to make the experience all the more frustrating. The idea of potentially spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on materials is enough to keep many people away from pursuing their projects, especially in today's rough economy.
Envisioning and planning out what you need ahead of time will save you plenty of hassle, but it doesn't hurt to get used to The Home Depot's budget-friendly options. The following list not only includes tools that are low on cost but also have high ratings from a sizable number of customers, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.
Milwaukee 6 ft. Keychain Tape
Milwaukee is a brand that's hard to go wrong with, especially when it comes to the company's selection of tape measures. Most of these sturdy and well-crafted devices aren't especially expensive, even at The Home Depot, with most 16 and 25-foot models costing under $30. However, if you know your job won't require much distance, then cutting down on some length could help cut down on costs.
Introduced in 2015, the Milwaukee 6 ft. Keychain Tape is available to Home Depot shoppers for only $5.97. But its low price is hardly a reflection of its quality. On top of its nylon-coated blade, easy-to-grasp rubber overmold, and 5-point reinforced frame, its nifty compact size makes it easy to take along with you. Aiding in this is the keychain feature that allows you to connect it to your keys, backpack, belt, or wherever else, making for a convenient spot. On The Home Depot's official website, it sports a hearty 4.8 out of 5-star rating based on over 350 reviews, with many buyers praising its convenience, ease of use, and sturdiness.
Husky 16 oz. Fiberglass Claw Hammer
No tool set is complete (or is arguably even started) without a handy hammer. Unsurprisingly, The Home Depot carries a wide assortment of hammers that vary in size, quality, and complexity. If looking for a good option that won't shatter your budget, then Husky's fiberglass claw hammer is one worth considering.
Designed with the user in mind, this hammer comes in at a solid one pound and is built with an efficient, comfortable grip, allowing for fewer blows to get your item nailed in. It is especially long-lasting thanks to its steel being specially heat-treated. And have no fear if damage does come to your Husky hammer, as each product comes with a lifetime warranty that doesn't even require a receipt. Its stellar 4.8 rating average comes from over 300 buyers who fell in love with the product's ease of use, being easier to handle than a wooden style hammer. Perhaps the most surprising part of this fantastic tool is its easygoing $13.97 price point.
Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Compact Steel Step Stool
Whether taking care of household chores, organizing a space, or performing a construction job, a good ladder or step stool can make a world of difference. Safety and sturdiness are key when picking out one of these items, as well as finding something that can be easily stored when not in use. In this instance, Gorilla Ladders might have just what you're looking for.
The step stool gives users the ability to reach 8 feet up, with two sturdy steel-made steps. The steps are easy to stand on for some time, being covered with a smooth platform that is both comfortable and prevents slipping. While a solid size for handling tasks, the Compact Step Stool didn't get its name for nothing. The sleek, light design and build allow for easy storage just about anywhere at home you can think of. Of over 6,000 reviewers, 95% recommend the product, earning it a 4.7 out of 5 average rating. Even those who have larger Gorilla Ladder models expressed their delight in having the two-step stool given its ease of storage and portability. At $26.97, it's hard to see buyers of almost any budget level not being able to reap this item's many benefits.
Best Value 51-Piece Screwdriver Set
When discussing some of the best Home Depot brands at bargain prices, you're bound to come across a Best Value product at one point or another. As its name implies, the brand's selection comes in at a low cost, which is no exception for its assortment of screwdrivers and hand tool sets. Putting the "value" in the company's title is an astounding 51-piece set coming in at $27.28.
With 21 reviews, the Best Value 51-Piece Screwdriver Set has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on The Home Depot website. While some customers felt that the grip could be more comfortable, most were largely happy with the product, feeling they got their money's worth. When breaking down the product, it's easy to see why. The extensive kit comes with several slotted, Phillips, slotted precision, and Phillips precision screwdrivers, along with a selection of bits, a demagnetizer, and a rack holder, to name just a few of its inclusions. Whether you're a toolset enthusiast or you have a hard time deciphering what's the right tool for the job, you can't go wrong with this amazing set from Best Value.
Electrician's Tool Set (7-Piece) with Pouch
While most of the items on this list are great for personal purposes, they likely wouldn't stand the pressure of consistent professional use. For the pros out there, one inexpensive item from The Home Depot is sure to pique your interest.
Coming in at $29.97 at The Home Depot, the Commercial Electric 7-Piece Electrician's Set is a steal of a deal. Tucked away in its convenient belt strap tool pouch is a set of heat-treated tools, including a variety of pliers, screwdrivers, and end bits. The compact and stylish set is easy to take on any electric escapade, whether at home or on the job. Its 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 545 reviews is a testament to its versatility. While most reviewers wouldn't recommend it for super complex jobs, it's nevertheless lauded for the overall sturdiness of each tool and the convenience offered by its accompanying pouch.