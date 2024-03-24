3 Makita Vacuums That Won't Break The Bank

There are many different vacuum brands to choose from, so it can be tough sometimes to pick the one that's right for you. If you have a Home Depot in your area, Makita isn't a bad brand to consider. While the name might be better known for its vast selection of power tools, Makita also makes vacuums that can help you keep things tidy around your house. On top of that, the vacuums are heavy-duty enough to keep a work site clean, or you can keep one around for your DIY area.

Every vacuum on this list is available in-store at Home Depot or online. This means you can still get something that catches your eye shipped directly to your home, but you should start with models that have high user scores, which indicate and explain why buyers were pleased with their purchases. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these three vacuums were chosen can be found at the end of the list.