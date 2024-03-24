3 Makita Vacuums That Won't Break The Bank
There are many different vacuum brands to choose from, so it can be tough sometimes to pick the one that's right for you. If you have a Home Depot in your area, Makita isn't a bad brand to consider. While the name might be better known for its vast selection of power tools, Makita also makes vacuums that can help you keep things tidy around your house. On top of that, the vacuums are heavy-duty enough to keep a work site clean, or you can keep one around for your DIY area.
Every vacuum on this list is available in-store at Home Depot or online. This means you can still get something that catches your eye shipped directly to your home, but you should start with models that have high user scores, which indicate and explain why buyers were pleased with their purchases. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these three vacuums were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2 Gal. HEPA Filter Portable Wet/Dry Dust Extractor/Vacuum
Cleaning up after a job isn't always exciting, but the Makita 18V wet/dry dust vacuum can make the process go quickly. Makita says you can get up to 60 minutes of life on a full charge and it excels at cleaning up any dust leftover, such as a pile of sawdust from a woodworking project. The filter catches up to 99.7% of particles, so you don't have to worry about leftover debris if that's a concern. This vacuum is available from Home Depot for $224, but that doesn't include the battery.
User scores tell a positive story with an average review of 4.3-stars (out of 5), based on more than 100 reviews. The cordless design is something many people spotlight because it allows it to be used in many areas, even ones without a power outlet nearby. It's light and portable, so the only thing you'll need to be worried about is not having a full charge before you use it. An hour of battery life is a lot, but you'll still want to ensure it's charged before use.
Makita 18-Volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum
A handheld vacuum is very nice to have as you can use it in a wide variety of ways. Whether it's cleaning up a spill or giving your car a much-deserved cleaning, the Makita 18V cordless handheld vacuum is up to the task. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $229 and immediately get started with your tasks. Makita says you get up to 20 minutes of life on a full charge, so you'll want to be at 100% before you start. It's first and foremost a handheld vacuum, but an included attachment can turn it into more of a Swiffer-like vacuum that lets you clean floors, too.
With more than 250 scores on Home Depot's website, the Makita cordless vacuum has a 4.7-star (out of 5) average rating. Users note its power and size as good selling points. This is a vacuum that's quite versatile, and for the $229 price tag that's nice to have. It's going to fare much better on hardwood floors versus a carpet when you have the extender attachment on, so keep that in mind if you have a lot of carpet.
Makita 12V max CXT 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
A small cordless vacuum is very nice to have around if you're going for spot cleanings. This can mean cleaning off car seats, collecting dog hair from a carpet, or picking up leftover cat litter. Instead of getting out the full-sized vacuum, the Makita 12V cordless vacuum is a good alternative you can pick up from Home Depot for $189. It might not be the best vacuum for cleaning up after pets, but it does the job. This kit comes with a vacuum, battery, and charger. The vacuum weighs 3.7 lbs, so there shouldn't be any issues using this for an extended period.
Makita says this can get up to 33 minutes of run time on a full charge, meaning it should work fine for spot cleanings if you're coming in from a full charge. With more than 80 reviews on Home Depot's website, the Makita vacuum earned an average score of 4.4-stars (out of five). While it's mostly positive, some buyers say the vacuum is underpowered. If you run into any problems after your purchase, you're covered by the 3-year manufacturer warranty.
Why were these three vacuums picked?
This brand isn't known for its vacuums as well as a company like Dyson or Hoover, but Makita has been known to offer a great selection of helpful items beyond tools. Each vacuum on this list is handy in many ways even if they won't replace your regular household vacuum. These excel at spot cleaning or tidying up a workplace, so if you're looking for something that specializes in that field you're in luck.
Vacuums that don't break the bank mean a different price point for everyone, and Makita doesn't exactly have budget vacuums. Each one here costs around $200, but the versatility many offer helps make that price easier to swallow. Each model has high user scores of at least four out of five stars on Home Depot's website. That means not only will the vacuums be easy to find if you want them, but you'll also get a product that has been well-received by users.