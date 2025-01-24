Are DeWalt's TStak & ToughSystem 2.0 Compatible? Here's What You Need To Know
DeWalt is considered one of the best power tool brands on the market, with a reputation for being sturdy, powerful, and reliable which makes it a popular choice among amateur craftspeople and professionals alike. One thing that everyone who buys these tools has in common though is that they're all going to need a way to store them. You could always pick up some cheaper third-party solutions from other brands, but those who want to keep their entire workshop in black and yellow might prefer to stick to DeWalt's own storage solutions.
If you take a look at the company's product page you will see a few distinctly different product lines on offer, including the TStack and the ToughSystem 2.0. Both of these systems are similar to the Milwaukee Packout line. They both offer a variety of different solutions for storing and safely transporting your DeWalt tools, but there are a few distinct factors that separate them. Fans of the brand might be curious to know if these two storage solutions are compatible–especially if they're already invested in the TStack system and want to know if they'll be able to add the new ToughSystem 2.0 boxes to their existing mobile stack. Well, the unfortunate answer is that they don't fit together right out of the box, but the good news is that Dewalt has already released an adaptor that will make them work together.
TStak and ToughSystem 2.0 are not natively compatible
TStack system and the ToughSystem 2.0 function through very similar mechanics. Both of them sell rolling transportation carts as well as stackable storage containers that are designed with special interlocking surface patterns. The TStack system is composed of several trolleys, carts, and storage containers. These are equipped with a set of bi-material top handles and side latches that allow you to securely stack units without the risk of them slipping or falling off when you try to move them.
Then there's the ToughSystem 2.0, a newer iteration of the original ToughSystem product line. This storage system is similar to the TStack line in theory, but it's already more expansive, offering more mobile and stationary solutions with toolboxes in sizes ranging from 11" to 30", along with drawer systems, organizers, and work surfaces. According to DeWalt, the new ToughSystem 2.0 is "Designed to be compatible to all original ToughSystem products with patented one-touch side latches." Unfortunately, the company has also stated that "TSTAK and ToughSystem series are not compatible one each other." This is likely due to the more intricate interlocking system found in the ToughSystem that allows products in a wider variety of sizes to stack together and remain stable. It also may have to do with the size of the containers, as many of them have different lengths and widths.
You will be able to make them compatible with a new adaptor
They might not fit together natively, but there's still a way for these two systems to work together in harmony. Dewalt has created the DWST08017 ToughSystem 2.0 Adapter plate that allows you to connect the ToughSystem 2.0 to a variety of different platforms. DeWalt states, "This multi-system adaptor enables cross-platform compatibility with DeWalt TStak, ToughCase, ToughSystem, and Pro Organizer products." This should cover just about any other DeWalt brand storage solutions you might want to throw on there, too.
The adapter itself is a plate that is made to fit between the two storage solutions, so it doesn't have any mobility or storage capacity in itself. That said, it does have integrated slots on both sides that allow you to hang power tools and accessories using a tool belt hook. This added utility makes it a worthy addition regardless of its utility as an adapter.
The plate isn't prohibitively expensive, either. You can currently get it from Home Depot for $24.97, Ace Hardware for $31.99, or Acme Tools for $33.99, as well as from several other retailers that sell DeWalt products.