Are DeWalt's TStak & ToughSystem 2.0 Compatible? Here's What You Need To Know

DeWalt is considered one of the best power tool brands on the market, with a reputation for being sturdy, powerful, and reliable which makes it a popular choice among amateur craftspeople and professionals alike. One thing that everyone who buys these tools has in common though is that they're all going to need a way to store them. You could always pick up some cheaper third-party solutions from other brands, but those who want to keep their entire workshop in black and yellow might prefer to stick to DeWalt's own storage solutions.

If you take a look at the company's product page you will see a few distinctly different product lines on offer, including the TStack and the ToughSystem 2.0. Both of these systems are similar to the Milwaukee Packout line. They both offer a variety of different solutions for storing and safely transporting your DeWalt tools, but there are a few distinct factors that separate them. Fans of the brand might be curious to know if these two storage solutions are compatible–especially if they're already invested in the TStack system and want to know if they'll be able to add the new ToughSystem 2.0 boxes to their existing mobile stack. Well, the unfortunate answer is that they don't fit together right out of the box, but the good news is that Dewalt has already released an adaptor that will make them work together.

