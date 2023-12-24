6 Of The Best DeWalt Tool Storage Options That Won't Break The Bank
When looking for storage solutions for your workshop particulars, you can't just grab a random plastic bin off the shelf at the local Walmart and call it a day. You need bins, bags, and cases designed specifically with handiwork in mind — something that can stand up to the rigors of being poked and prodded by various pointy implements and exposed to miscellaneous dirt, dust, and water. This is why most major hardware brands offer lines of storage products in tandem with their tools, each tailored to those precise needs.
The only thing you need to be careful of when shopping for storage products is overspending, as the surplus of bells and whistles can sometimes drive the price up a bit higher than you're comfortable with. If you're looking for quality at a reasonable price, the DeWalt hardware brand has a handful of excellent options. Each option is under $100 and backed up by the recommendations of Home Depot customers.
We'll go more in-depth on our recommendation methodology at the end of this article.
10-Compartment Shallow Pro Small Parts Organizer
If there's one thing in your workshop that you absolutely cannot store with all of your other tools and gadgets, it's miscellaneous small parts. If you try to dump a bunch of screws, washers, bolts, and whatever else into the same bag or bin as your regular tools, you are never going to see those parts ever again. What you need is a dedicated carrying case, just for those little bits, that's distinct enough to keep track of yet discreet enough to be stashed on a shelf or in a bin.
DeWalt's 10-Compartment Shallow Pro Small Parts Organizer is like a briefcase for small workshop parts, offering sturdy compartments to house each of your bits separately. The heavy-duty lid and reinforced, rust-proof metal latches ensure everything stays firmly in the case and won't go flying out if jostled. The individual compartments are removable if you need a little extra space for larger objects like device chargers.
The Shallow Pro Small Parts Organizer is available at Home Depot for $30, with a user rating of 4.6 out of five. Thanks to its lightweight and built-in handle, users appreciate how easy the case is to lift and hold. One user liked it so much that they bought six of them, each of which was able to be stacked cleanly together.
TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 22-inch W Modular Tool Box
Whether you're an on-the-road craftsperson or a homebound tinkerer, you need a reliable toolbox to safely store your larger tools and accessories. Particularly in the case of worksite jobs, you want that toolbox to be rugged enough to withstand the elements, not to mention the occasional forceful bump.
DeWalt's Modular Tool Box is one of its largest models, packing a 22-inch body with a total of 110 pounds of safe carry weight. The inside and outside of the toolbox have an IP65 resistance rating, which means neither dust nor water can get anywhere near your precious tools. What's especially cool is that this box is part of DeWalt's proprietary TOUGHSYSTEM, featuring auto-latch locks on the top and bottom. Just stick it on top of or beneath another TOUGHSYSTEM item, and the latches automatically connect and form a stack.
The TOUGHSYSTEM Modular Tool Box is available at Home Depot for $85, with a 4.6 out of five user rating. Users appreciate the size and durability of this toolbox, as it's large enough to hold just about anything you could want and more than capable of keeping it all safe. One user has three entire tool trays in their toolbox, plus a foam insert as a shock absorber when they store it in their truck.
TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 22-inch Tool Bag
As nice as a thick toolbox can be for hauling tools, it's not always the ideal option. Depending on your preferences and space constraints, you may want something that's a little less static in shape and still tough enough to haul tools yet flexible enough to handle tighter confines. Where toolboxes fall short, tool bags can step up.
DeWalt's 22-inch Tool Bag features a size and dimension similar to its Modular Toolbox but trades out the hard surfaces for flexible 1680D fabric. This fabric is naturally resilient, dirt-repellent, and has an injected waterproof base for extra protection. The bag features over 50 pockets, hoops, bungee cords for storing and securing tools and miscellany, and a padded shoulder strap and handles to reduce user strain. Like the toolbox, the bag is also part of the TOUGHSYSTEM, so its bottom can clip onto an existing stack.
The TOUGHSYSTEM Tool bag is available at Home Depot for $99, with a 4.6 out of five user rating. Users enjoy the copious pockets and storage spots around the bag, plus the addition of TOUGHSYSTEM support, which makes it a good one-stop storage spot. One user said the bag is great for mobile technicians, as it bounces around in their work truck all day with sharp tools and experiences no notable wear.
28-inch W 12 Gallon Polypropylene Rolling Tool Box
While most toolboxes and bags are built with sturdy handles, lugging such things around all day, every day, can get exhausting after a while, not to mention potentially unhealthy. Sometimes, you need a tool storage option that can handle a bit of the carrying and movement on its own, with less necessary input from you. It's for these situations that the first tinkerers invented the wheel.
DeWalt's Rolling Tool Box sticks a 12-gallon tool chest on a pair of all-terrain tires with a telescopic handle, taking the pressure off you without sacrificing carrying capacity. With an 80-pound load capacity, you can haul around your biggest, meanest tools with substantially less effort. The chest features a structural foam body with a watertight seal, backed by rust-proof metal latches, protecting your gear from the elements. If you've got some large objects to haul, like lumber, the lid features a V-groove for convenient carrying.
The Polypropylene Rolling Tool Box is available at Home Depot for $55, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of five. Users enjoy the sheer width of this case, which is more than large enough to fit tools for just about any vocation, be it technicians, welders, and more. Several users were particularly appreciative of the rolling wheels, as it made it easy to take the case on and off transport like planes, trains, and boats.
TSTAK II 13-inch Stackable Flat Top Tool Storage Case
If we're talking about cool factors, there are few things as cool as flipping open a briefcase and whipping out a full-sized power tool. Obviously, a regular briefcase doesn't have the size or resilience for such a feat, but if you want the next best thing, you can get a tool storage case of a similar size and shape, plus extra sturdiness to boot.
DeWalt's Stackable Flat Top Tool Storage Case is the perfect carrying case for the discerning handyperson, packing 66 pounds of carry weight into a relatively discreet 3.5-gallon body. The heavy-duty plastic body and bi-material handles can handle all kinds of punishment while staying tough, while the powerful latches ensure the case never pops open until you want it to. If you have any other TSTAK system products, this case can snap onto them to create a stack.
The Stackable Flat Top Tool Storage Case is available at Home Depot for $23, where it has a 4.7 out of five user rating. Several users were surprised by just how comfortably roomy this case was, with one user saying they could fit a full-sized circular saw in it along with a jigsaw, multitool, battery packs, and a charger.
TOUGHSYSTEM 22-inch Tote Toolbox
If you do most of your handiwork from the comfort of your home, a closable toolbox or bag isn't as important as it would usually be. Rather, you need a sturdy bin you can reach right into and pull out whatever tool you need with minimal fussing. You can get such a bin and, as an added bonus, stack it on top of other bins like it.
DeWalt's Tote Toolbox is a streamlined polypropylene bin with thick and durable walls, perfect for loading bulky materials and tools like spray paint cans and cables. The highlight of the bin is its DeWalt TOUGHSYSTEM compatibility, which means you can stack it on top of any other product with the signature top and bottom auto-lock latches. If you get a few of these bins, you can create an easy-access tower to hold all your materials and gadgets.
The Tote Toolbox is available at Home Depot for $33, with a 4.6 out of five user rating. Thanks to its integrated side handles, users find the bin handy for simple storage and hauling. One user has several stacked up together on a wall rack to create a convenient storage center.
Recommendation methodology
The preceding products were selected based on the ratings and recommendations of Home Depot shoppers, including overall product score, non-sale prices, and user reviews. Products were selected based on the ratio of high scores to high review counts, with more priority given to products that maintain a user score of at least four out of five with 100 or more verified reviews.