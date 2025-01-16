How Long Is The Warranty On DeWalt Tools And Batteries?
Power tools can be expensive, especially if they are professional-grade. But even when they are not, the costs add up over time if you're serious about your projects, as you often need multiple tools for different tasks. This is why it's important to always register your power tools and pay close attention to their warranties.
And if you're someone who spends a lot of time working with heavy-duty equipment, you're probably familiar with DeWalt, one of the biggest power tool brands in the world. Granted, DeWalt is not exactly known for budget-friendly products, but its tools deliver reliable performance and great durability.
DeWalt offers what they describe as a "full lifetime warranty," and several limited warranty options, including a limited lifetime warranty, a three-year limited warranty, and a seven-year limited warranty. With that said, most DeWalt tools purchased after January 1, 2004, have a three-year warranty that also includes a one-year free service contract and a three-month money-back guarantee. Here's what else you need to know about DeWalt's warranty policies.
Limited vs. limited lifetime vs. full lifetime warranty
Only Mechanics Tools from DeWalt (wrenches, ratchets, sockets, drive accessories) are covered by what the company refers to as a full lifetime warranty. The documentation available on the official website states that no proof of purchase is required for that type of warranty to be valid and that DeWalt will replace a Mechanics Tool if it "ever fails for any reason." DeWalt's full lifetime warranty excludes all "incidental or consequential damages," though these restrictions do not apply in some states and countries for legal reasons.
DeWalt's limited lifetime warranty, meanwhile, covers SDS MAX High Impact Carbide and SDS Plus 2 Cutter Masonry Drill bits. If a drill bit "fails for any reason while the anchor wear mark is still visible on the product," DeWalt will replace it free of charge. However, this warranty does not cover "products that are improperly used, abused, or altered, or damaged due to improper repair," and you may be asked to provide proof of purchase.
The limited lifetime warranty also covers some hand tools, like the Toughseries Retractable Utility Knife and the 12 oz Curved Claw Steel Hammer. Additionally, this warranty applies to protective eyewear frames, with Radians limiting their liability to the repair or replacement of defective frames under normal use. There is also a "limited" warranty that is valid for one year from date of purchase and covers "any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship" in some heavy duty industrial tools.
DeWalt's three-year vs. seven-year limited warranty
DeWalt's standard limited three-year warranty covers a variety of tools, as well as chargers and batteries. This warranty is valid for 36 months from the date of purchase, but only for the original user and only if the product was purchased directly from DeWalt or from an authorized DeWalt seller. This is a major risk associated with buying DeWalt tools and accessories on Amazon, as Amazon is not an official DeWalt retailer.
The standard limited three-year warranty "does not cover part failure due to normal wear or tool abuse," according to DeWalt. Rather, it covers any and all defects that result from faulty materials or workmanship. Additionally, DeWalt retains the right to ask for proof of purchase demonstrating where and when you bought the product in question. The same conditions apply for the seven-year warranty, with one exception: It does not cover products sold in Latin America. If you live in Latin America, it's probably best to contact DeWalt or an authorized seller directly.
Tools covered by the three-year and seven-year warranties include a one-year free service contract. If your tool is damaged or parts of it are worn out through normal use, DeWalt will maintain it and replace the defective parts free of charge within the first year from the purchase or delivery date. It may also be worth noting that DeWalt offers a limited two-year commercial warranty, which covers tools like the 14-inch Top Handle Chainsaw.
How to determine your DeWalt tool's warranty and where to get it repaired
If you purchased your DeWalt tool on January 1, 2004, or later, there's a very good chance it has a three-year warranty. To determine what type of warranty your tool is covered by, head over to DeWalt's official website and search for your tool by name or model number — the "Warranty Information" section should contain the necessary details. Failing that, you can try calling DeWalt at 1-800-4-DEWALT (1-800-433-9258) if you're based in the U.S.. Alternatively, you can submit a request by filling out this form.
If your tool is covered by a warranty and meets DeWalt's criteria, you can get it repaired at a DeWalt service center near you. It is also worth noting that DeWalt tools do not need to be registered for a warranty to be valid. However, you may have to provide proof of purchase, so keep that in mind.
Finally, if you find DeWalt's warranty policies lacking, you might want to consider Milwaukee power tools — in a previous comparison of DeWalt and Milwaukee warranties, we concluded that Milwaukee provides slightly more variety.