How Long Is The Warranty On DeWalt Tools And Batteries?

Power tools can be expensive, especially if they are professional-grade. But even when they are not, the costs add up over time if you're serious about your projects, as you often need multiple tools for different tasks. This is why it's important to always register your power tools and pay close attention to their warranties.

And if you're someone who spends a lot of time working with heavy-duty equipment, you're probably familiar with DeWalt, one of the biggest power tool brands in the world. Granted, DeWalt is not exactly known for budget-friendly products, but its tools deliver reliable performance and great durability.

DeWalt offers what they describe as a "full lifetime warranty," and several limited warranty options, including a limited lifetime warranty, a three-year limited warranty, and a seven-year limited warranty. With that said, most DeWalt tools purchased after January 1, 2004, have a three-year warranty that also includes a one-year free service contract and a three-month money-back guarantee. Here's what else you need to know about DeWalt's warranty policies.

