Milwaukee Vs. DeWalt: Which Brand Offers The Better Warranty?
The battle between Milwaukee and DeWalt may be a never-ending one for tool lovers. Both major tool and equipment manufacturers have garnered a well-earned reputation for providing a wide assortment of quality power tools that are renowned for their convenience, durability, and versatile range of features. But while it's easy to pit their drills, table saws, impact wrenches, and other array of tools up against one another, one equally important aspect of these brands that many may choose to ignore are the details concerning their warranties.
With both brands, so long as you purchase the tools from an authorized dealer, you can send them back to the manufacturer to perform repairs or replace the item entirely under certain circumstances. Warranties won't cover damage brought on by regular wear and tear but more often apply to any kind of mishaps that can be pinned on manufacturing errors. What defines this, along with the length, repair policies, coverage extent, and tool specifics have similarities and differences between brands. Whichever one is best will depend on your needs, including any budgetary restrictions, what you plan to use your tool for, and how often you intend to use it.
As overwhelming as warranties can seem, taking the time to understand their nuances will ultimately help you make a more informed decision as a buyer. Keep reading to learn more about what Milwaukee and DeWalt have in store with their warranties to help decide which is best for you.
What to know about DeWalt warranties
Well-known for its diverse lineup of tools and products, relatively low prices, and long-lasting batteries, DeWalt is a trusted name among many. Its warranties are, for the most part, pretty straightforward to understand, although there are key aspects to be aware of. For both companies, make sure you keep the original receipt as proof of purchase.
The majority of DeWalt products made since 2004 are covered under a three-year warranty. This includes a 90-day money-back guarantee and a one-year free service contract. As stated in the warranty, "DEWALT will repair, without charge, any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship for three years from the date of purchase, or date of delivery of the product (whichever date is later)." As we shared earlier, this won't apply to damage brought on to tools from wear and tear or misuse from your end. Likewise, it can only be applied if you purchased your tool from an authorized DeWalt dealer.
The brand also carries a number of other warranties of varying lengths and criteria. This includes a seven-year warranty for certain tools (excluding those in Latin America), a 90-day limited warranty for footwear, a two-to-three-year commercial warranty, and a one-year limited warranty for industrial tools. There are even a few lifetime warranties such as a limited lifetime warranty for SDS MAX and SOS drill bits, a separate limited lifetime warranty for hand tools, and even a full lifetime warranty for DeWalt Mechanics Tools. While the specifics behind each warranty type vary, they largely fall under similar terms, such as only applying to manufacturing errors and products purchased from recognized retailers.
What to know about Milwaukee warranties
Milwaukee has consistently ranked high among the best major power tool brands, and for good reason. Even if it sports higher prices than some of the competition, Milwaukee more than justifies this with the exceptional quality of its products, which range from durable hand tools for home use to expert-level industrial power tools ideal for job sites, along with a variety of integrated battery and tool inventory systems that make it easy to switch between different tools.
As with DeWalt, Milwaukee's warranties typically only work for tools purchased from authorized sources and for manufacturer defects as opposed to damage from normal usage. Your tool comes with a warranty after purchasing it, meaning there's no need to register it, similar to DeWalt. Where the two differ are the specifics and length of Milwaukee's agreements. Milwaukee offers a wider variety of warranties available that apply to specific tools.
There are far too many warranties under the famous red and black brand to list here, but some notable ones include a one-to-three-year warranty for cordless battery packs, a one-year warranty on heated gear, a three-year warranty on outdoor power equipment, a limited lifetime warranty on regular hand tools, and a lifetime guarantee on Mechanics hand tools. Most Milwaukee cordless power tools are also under a five-year limited warranty as a guarantee of the company's ode to quality. Be sure to hang on to your receipt and use one of Milwakuee's many service centers if you ever suspect your tool of being defective. A full list can be found on the Milwaukee website.
How do customers feel about both warranties?
Having to get your tool serviced due to a potential malfunction isn't most people's idea of a good time, so it's important that the company makes the process as painless as possible. With both Milwaukee and DeWalt, buyers have had a wide range of opinions regarding their warranty experiences.
Milwaukee buyers have expressed their satisfaction with the speed and simplicity of the process, although it mostly applies to those who used the website to get their warranty. One Redditor shared that they had negative experiences at Milwaukee's service centers, although they state, "But, every time I've contacted the via website I've had a new tool in my door in less than 7 business days. No questions asked." Another buyer shared a similar experience of having an M18 Sawzall, M18 drill, and M12 3-amp battery be repaired or replaced within a week after filling out the online tech support paperwork and sending in their proof of purchase.
DeWalt users have shared similar experiences, although the pendulum can swing in some extreme directions regarding service quality. Unlike Milwaukee, many have found success getting DeWalt over the phone, with some not even needing to show any proof of their tools being broken and having a replacement sent within the following two weeks. However, others have reported experiencing ridiculously long wait times to get their products repaired or replaced, such as @lgants, who shared, "I've had to call Dewalt several times about a defective battery (lost about 2 hours of my life between hold and agent) and then waited three months. I still haven't received the battery."
Which warranty is best for you?
At the end of the day, both Milwaukee and DeWalt offer solid warranty packages, each with its own pros and cons. Deciding which brand's warranty is best for you entirely depends on your specific needs and how you plan to use your tool. But as a whole, Milwaukee has the edge when pitting the two head-to-head.
The reasoning largely comes down to the greater range of Milwaukee's warranty selection. From one-year to lifetime warranties, the length given to a particular product acts as an indicator of how long it is made to last. While it may seem somewhat overwhelming to see so many specific warranties, having such an extensive list allows you to make a more informed decision before buying. Especially promising are the five-year warranties put on its power tools, exceeding the three-year time frame typically given to those by DeWalt. On top of this, getting your warranty taken care of in the case of a malfunction seems to be a largely more consistent experience under Milwaukee.
That's not to say DeWalt is a bad choice, however. Like Milwaukee, it harbors lifetime warranties for its hand tools and even possesses a seven-year warranty for some items. If you don't see yourself using your tools all that heavily or constantly, DeWalt can still prove a viable choice. However, for those seeking a durable tool for the long term, Milwaukee provides the best value.
Our methodology
Determining which tool brand offers the best warranty between Milwaukee and DeWalt was certainly a tall endeavor. Depending on the individual, one brand could prove better than the other. So when deciphering which was best, we tried approaching the debate with as objective a viewpoint as possible.
Perhaps the most crucial deciding factor came down to which warranty gave you the most bang for your buck. With both DeWalt and Milwaukee, the warranty automatically comes attached to your tool when you purchase it, so the value of the warranty can very much be equated with the value of the tool itself. A good way to think of it is that brands that offer longer warranties are ensuring that your tool will last longer, acting as a guarantee almost.
Given that both brands have so much in common regarding the details of their warranties, the length and variety of warranties offered became a major determining factor when it came to picking which was the best. We also sought out the opinions of users who have had experience with one warranty or another on forums and Reddit to get an idea of what has occurred when buyers have needed help with errors.