Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Impact Wrench?

Milwaukee and DeWalt are two of the most well-known names in the power tools industry, with their tools used by handymen and mechanics of all skill levels across the globe. Both companies offer the best cordless drills we've seen, but which company should you trust for buying an impact wrench?

One element that makes both Milwaukee and DeWalt stand out is their specialty in cordless impact wrenches for getting jobs done faster, hassle-free. There are many reasons to go cordless when picking an impact wrench for heavy-duty work. Not only do they typically offer higher torque levels, but they also offer a seamless workflow, especially when maneuvering under vehicles or working in cramped spaces.

Both Milwaukee and DeWalt offer long-lasting Lithium-Ion batteries, which is a key selling point if you're converting from corded to cordless. But there are some differences in price, weight, and maximum torque levels. Curious which is best for you? Read on to discover how the two brands' impact wrenches compare.