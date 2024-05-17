Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Impact Wrench?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee and DeWalt are two of the most well-known names in the power tools industry, with their tools used by handymen and mechanics of all skill levels across the globe. Both companies offer the best cordless drills we've seen, but which company should you trust for buying an impact wrench?
One element that makes both Milwaukee and DeWalt stand out is their specialty in cordless impact wrenches for getting jobs done faster, hassle-free. There are many reasons to go cordless when picking an impact wrench for heavy-duty work. Not only do they typically offer higher torque levels, but they also offer a seamless workflow, especially when maneuvering under vehicles or working in cramped spaces.
Both Milwaukee and DeWalt offer long-lasting Lithium-Ion batteries, which is a key selling point if you're converting from corded to cordless. But there are some differences in price, weight, and maximum torque levels. Curious which is best for you? Read on to discover how the two brands' impact wrenches compare.
What are Milwaukee's impact wrenches like?
Offering ½", ¼", and ⅜" impact wrenches, Milwaukee offers a wide range of tools for every handyman's job. With torque levels reaching up to 1,100 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,500 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, Milwaukee delivers true strength for the most demanding of applications. If maximum strength isn't your concern, Milwaukee also offers mid-torque options for the everyday mechanic.
The impact wrenches are compatible with Milwaukee's superior M18 battery system, which promises a long battery life and effortless battery replacements. And with Milwaukee's new 6.0 Ah Forge battery, you can get even faster charging times for maximum productivity. When using a Forge battery with Milwaukee's latest high-torque model, the M18 2967 Impact Wrench, you'll also gain an additional 100 foot-pounds of torque (both fastening and breakaway).
For maximum versatility, some of the latest Milwaukee impact wrenches offer variable speed modes, meaning you can adjust the impact rate to best meet your needs. You'll also find many built-in safety features, such as an auto shut-off mode. If you're purchasing a recent top model from Milwaukee, you can expect to spend a little over $200.
Are DeWalt impact wrenches any good?
DeWalt's impact wrenches offer a compact design and share some similarities with Milwaukee's models, such as 4-speed variable controls. The company features a range of super-compact models for reaching tight spaces, with added LED lights for working in dark environments. However, if you're looking for the most powerful model, expect to spend a little more than Milwaukee. That being said, DeWalt still offers some lower-torque models at a cheaper price.
Another large similarity is the wrench's robust battery system. DeWalt's impact wrenches utilize DeWalt's 20V Max batteries, which can be used in countless other DeWalt tools. The battery offers a lightweight design, great for not adding additional weight on tools, and a three-stage LED indicator light to display the level of charge.
If you're buying a top-tier wrench from DeWalt, you can expect some extra features for an optimal performance. One example is Precision Wrench mode, which helps prevent over-tightening, providing more user control. Though these models offer a heavier weight than low-torque impact wrenches, this is to be expected, given the higher strength. The impact wrenches come with a 3-year item warranty and a year of free service.
Which company offers the best impact wrench?
While both companies earn a worthy spot on our ranking of best power tool brands, there are still comparisons to be made when picking the most robust impact wrench.
Looking at the companies' most powerful builds, Milwaukee offers slightly higher torque with its top-of-the-range M18 2967 impact wrench, offering 1,200 lbs-ft and 1,600 lbs-ft of maximum fastening and breakaway torque respectively (when used with the company's most powerful battery.) In contrast, DeWalt's high-torque 20V MAX model delivers a slightly lower 1,030 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,400 ft-lbs of breakaway torque.
Weight is another varying factor, as DeWalt's top-tier impact wrenches weigh more than Milwaukee's, something many Amazon customers are unhappy about. Milwaukee's impact wrenches generally cost less than DeWalt's, making them ideal if you're cutting costs.
On the whole, Milwaukee's impact wrenches come out on top in terms of price, weight, and specifications. It's worth noting that both brands offer impact wrenches with ratings of 4.5 stars or above on Amazon, so you shouldn't be disappointed whichever brand you choose. If you are picking Milwaukee, it's worth checking out how Milwaukee's impact drivers compare against Makita's and other brands, depending on your specific needs.
Methodology
To determine which brand offers the best impact wrench, we've researched top customer picks from Amazon and evaluated professional reviews. To test maximum strength, we analyzed the top models from both companies, so you can see how each make performs at its best. All product specifications have been fetched from each company directly for a precise comparison.