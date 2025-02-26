Can You Use DeWalt Flexvolt Batteries On XR Tools?

Most hardware brands operating in the United States and beyond have a multitude of different brands, series, and systems under their collective banners. Take the DeWalt hardware brand, for instance — DeWalt has its 12V and 60V MAX systems of tools and battery packs, its 20V XR system of longer-operation tools, the heavy-duty PowerShift system, as well as a separate line of battery packs known as Flexvolt. All of that is only in the United States; go further out into the United Kingdom or Australia, and all the volt measurements change to 18V and 54V rather than 20V and 60V, respectively.

Advertisement

With all these different systems and their regional differences, it's fair to wonder whether or not there's any viable crossover between them all. After all, if you can purchase fewer products, particularly battery packs, it definitely helps to cut down on clutter and expenditures. Let's say, for example, you want to use a Flexvolt battery pack on an XR tool. The good news is that you can absolutely use a Flexvolt pack on an XR tool; in fact, they're built with that exact use case in mind.