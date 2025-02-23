What Is DeWalt's Powershift System & What Is The Voltage Of The Power Tools?

DeWalt has earned its place as a prominent brand in the world of power tools in multiple ways. The company has offered up lesser-known tools and more typical products, innovated its lineup to keep up with the competition, and fully embraced the cordless, battery-powered craze that has become the standard in the power tool world. Simultaneously, it has set its sights on some heavy-duty items designed for specialized work. Surprisingly, given their size, strength, and power, DeWalt has managed to make these items run on its cordless system, too.

Back in early 2024, DeWalt unveiled its Powershift line: power tools for concrete-related work that are entirely cordless. As one would imagine, the batteries to run these core drills, compactors, and other Powershift tools very much pack a punch in terms of voltage. Based on the advertising for the Powershift line, the 554Wh battery is what's recommended, first and foremost, packing 55 volts. To keep this battery powered up, there's the Powershift 550W charger that can fully charge it in just under an hour.

As it happens, DeWalt has offered users a bit of flexibility when it comes to its Powershift battery options. The 554Wh unit isn't the only one that can keep these tools running, albeit with the aid of some extra hardware.

