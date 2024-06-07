What To Know About DeWalt To Makita Battery Adapters: Do They Really Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many major tool brands have their own ecosystem you can buy into that lets you use the same batteries over and over. For Milwaukee, it's called the M12 or M18 line, for Ryobi it's called ONE+, and the list goes on. DeWalt and Makita have similar functionality, and it helps you save a lot of money over time, as you can eventually stop buying batteries with your tools once you have enough.

The issue that arises is if you stray from a singular brand. There are many reasons to do this, ranging from better tools and prices to inheriting a collection from a relative. Whatever the case, you'll have a bunch of batteries that only work with specific tool brands. You can work around this by picking up an adapter. If you're mixing Makita and DeWalt batteries, you can grab an adapter that converts your 20V DeWalt battery to something that can be used with your Makita 18V tools on Amazon for $15.98. It's relatively inexpensive and gets the job done, but it's not an official product.