What Does ASMR Stand For And Why Is It So Popular?

Ever stumbled upon a video of a stranger whispering into a microphone, tapping random objects, playing with slime, or devouring an feast of crunchy fried chicken and fiery Budak ramen noodles? Shockingly, you may have found yourself watching the entire video without the urge to swipe away and even wanting to watch more. While you may initially question why you found such a video oddly satisfying or why it triggered a strange tingling sensation your neck or limbs, you've just discovered exactly what ASMR is all about.

The term ASMR was coined in 2010 by Jennifer Allen, who started a Facebook group to explore a specific tingling sensation she was feeling. While the internet helped bring ASMR into the spotlight, people had been experiencing it for years without a specific name to reference the sensation they'd been feeling. Since then, ASMR began to grow in popularity rapidly across social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Discord, and more. These satisfying videos range from short bit-sized Instagram Reels and TikToks to hours-long YouTube streams, racking up millions of views and big earnings for creators.

Due to its relatively recent emergence, there hasn't been a lot of dedicated scientific research into it. The term ASMR stands for "Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response," and refers to a "tingling, static-like sensation across the scalp, back of the neck and at times further areas in response to specific triggering audio and visual stimuli." Now that you know what the term stands for, let's look into why people worldwide are so obsessed with these odd yet satisfying sounds.

