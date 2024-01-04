5 Of The Most Popular Social Media Apps To Try Out In 2024

Gone are the days when being registered on social media was seen as a novelty. Stepping into 2024, these digital communities have become integral to everyone's lives. Beyond the conventional reasons like connecting, messaging, and sharing news or memes that people hop on social media apps for, there is a sea of opportunities for marketing prospects — especially among the most popular networking sites.

With more than half of the world's population enjoying the allure of social media platforms, these networks offer forums to people for advocacy and collaboration. From the endlessly scrolling entertainment on TikTok to the benefits of instant messaging through apps like WhatsApp and iMessage, there is a healthy variety among the top contenders.

Whether you're a seasoned professional in the digital marketing space looking for your largest target audience or just someone excited to join a networking site with the biggest outreach to the masses, here is a list of the most populated social media apps to look out for in 2024 — ranked by the number of active users per month.