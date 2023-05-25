YouTube Dropping Stories As It Shifts Attention To Shorts And Community Posts

YouTube has added several features over the past few years along with the addition of Shorts to steal some of the spotlight from Tiktok and Instagram. The platform added Community Posts back in 2016 and Stories a year after. Shorts were added in 2021. But not every endeavor can be a winner. Now, according to a post on YouTube's help blog, the Stories feature will be no more as of June 26th this year.

Stories were much like a counterpart to the grid post on Instagram in that it was a timely glimpse that disappeared after a set period of time. In practice, it was meant to be used as an avenue for channels to inform their subscribers about something ephemeral, or just post updates about what they are up to. In actuality, it was mostly superfluous as the same thing could be accomplished via a community post or short. YouTube says that stories posted on or around the final day will expire for good exactly seven days after posting.